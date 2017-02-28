Lorraine Elizabeth Widme, age 85, of Baxter, died at Northern Lakes Assisted Living in Baxter on February 21, 2017.

She was born on July 11, 1931 in Montevideo to Dewey and Minnie (Espelind) Folkestad. Lorraine graduated from the Montevideo High School, class of 1949. Earning the class honor as Salutatorian. She was an elementary school teacher for the Roseville, St. Louis Park, Bloomington and Richfield school districts. She was a retired office clerk for the City of Bloomington. Lorraine was a member of the Oak Grove Lutheran Church in Richfield.

Lorraine is survived by two daughters, Marilyn (Steve) Holmvig of Pillager and Sheryl Widme of Minneapolis; one brother, Mark Folkestad of Eagan; one sister, Junie (Claus) Peterson of Montevideo; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Preceding Lorraine in death are her parents; her husband, Robert; a granddaughter, Kristine Alstrup; one sister, Evie Ostlie and three brothers, Dewey, Merald and Stan Folkestad

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Oak Grove Lutheran Church in Richfield with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at 1:30 p.m., assembly area 6. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.

