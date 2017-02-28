Consultant assesses Richfield Schools’ communications

People believe the district is headed in the right direction, but Richfield Schools could do better in getting that message across, according to a consultant’s report.

Christine Wroblewski, of the firm TeamWorks International, presented those findings to the Richfield School Board Feb. 6, basing her report on surveys, focus groups and analysis of the district’s communications platforms.

“You have a lot of great things happening here, and that was emphasized by all the groups that I heard from,” said Wroblewski, who examined pre-existing surveys

conducted by the district, but also organized her own focus groups of students, staff and parents.

“Diversity was really seen as a strength here,” Wroblewski said. “People want to embrace it. Your kids feel really welcome here. They feel like they can be different and be safe at the same time. So, being able to market for that would be very helpful.”

Keeping Richfield Schools from adequately distributing that message is a district-wide network of “varied and inconsistent communication,” said Wroblewski, recommending the hire of a part-time or full-time communications professional.

Communications practices vary “even within the same school,” Wroblewski said. District families “are experiencing different types of communication coming from teachers, and some of it is excellent. … And some of it’s confusing to your parents.”

Whether it’s social media, email, postings to the district website or the district newsletter, “We have many things happening in communications, but they’re happening all across the district and not sort of aligned to one person in one clear methodological way,” Superintendent Steve Unowsky said. The admission wasn’t a surprise – improving communications efforts is part of the district’s Strategic Plan.

The assessment came with no disagreement from the school board, either. It “resonates very strongly with my own personal experience and what I’ve heard anecdotally,” Boardmember Peter Toensing said.

Wroblewski elaborated on the inconsistent messaging she saw across the district’s communications vehicles.

“What wasn’t clear is, what was the main message coming through, and whose voice was it, and what was the primary purpose?” she said.

Stakeholder observations

Aside from mentioning diversity as an asset, the consultant pointed to several other bright spots in the district that could be enhanced with improved communications.

“A lot of people feel like they have the benefits of being in the city, but also this small feel where they really care about each other,” Wroblewski said.

She added, “There is this sense that you are becoming more competitive with neighboring districts.”

Wroblewski also noted areas of want where better communications can help, particularly regarding the district’s current period of transformation, with a new district regime in its third year of operation.

“For some people, the pace of change may be a bit much – in particular your staff,” Wroblewski said.

The problem with the district’s new initiatives is, “There isn’t a communications structure behind it,” she observed.

Administrators are now more visible in district buildings than in years past, the consultant noted, but staff members would still like to establish more positive connections with them, Wroblewski found. She recommended establishing more regular opportunities for input.

At Richfield High School, where focus groups told the consultant of a high turnover rate, school staff might benefit from a “story wall” that would tell the history of the school, dating back to the longest-serving staff member. It would allow for staff members to examine the initiatives that did and didn’t work, while gaining an understanding of the shape of the district today, Wroblewski said.

Unowsky told the school board that he plans to report back within 90 days, bringing analysis and recommendations based on the consultant’s report.

