Bloomington middle school students to perform musical

Olson Middle School of Bloomington will present “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.” this week.

Performances are 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, March 2-4 and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the school auditorium, 4551 W. 102nd St.

The musical features 93 Olson students as cast and crew members and is directed by Lee Gillis.

General admission tickets for all shows are $7 and are available at the door. Advance tickets are available online at tr.im/oms17 or in the Olson Middle School office 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

A free senior citizen preview performance will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2, with coffee and rolls being served at 9 a.m.