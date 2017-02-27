State auditor to speak at Bloomington forum

Minnesota State Auditor Rebecca Otto, a 2018 candidate for governor, will speak at this week’s Bloomington Progressive Issues Forum.

The program begins 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Davanni’s Restaurant, 8605 Lyndale Ave., Bloomington. A dinner social begins at 5:30 p.m.

Rather than simply telling people what she thinks, Otto wants to hear from Minnesota residents. She already has held listening sessions in Rochester, Redwood Falls, Duluth, Bemidji and the Twin Cities, as well as online sessions.

Otto is a winner of the National Award for Excellence in Accountability, was elected president of the National State Auditors Association and named one of the 15 most influential Government Auditors in America.

