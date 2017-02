Richfield Transportation Engineer Jack Broz is the guest on the current installment of cable program “Inside the Issues.”

Broz talks about work on 66th Street and Portland Avenue, in addition to other transportation transportation projects in Richfield.

“Inside the Issues” is moderated by Maureen Scaglia of the League of Women Voters.

The program airs on cable channel 15 at 8 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Visit lwvmn.org for more information and access to previous shows.