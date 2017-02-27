Richfield lobbies to protect tax base redistribution

Richfield is fighting to keep a system that redistributes commercial tax dollars, amid perceptions the program could be under threat.

For more than 45 years, the state’s Fiscal Disparities framework has allowed cities with relatively small commercial tax bases, like Richfield, to buy down residents’ property taxes thanks to contributions from cities with larger tax bases.

There is talk at the state Legislature of using Fiscal Disparities money as transportation funding instead of redistributing it to cities, City Manager Steve Devich warned the Richfield City Council Feb. 14.

Another tax base redistribution program benefitting Richfield is also in jeopardy, Devich added.

“The whole issue of Local Government Aid is always under threat,” he said.

“Givers and takers are what they’re calling them,” Councilmember Pat Elliott said, referencing terminology he hears to describe the cities that contribute to the pot and those that don’t. “There seems to be a connotation that there is an unfair advantage – that we get and we don’t give.”

Elliott argued for the holistic intent of tax base sharing programs. He mentioned that when he meets with representatives of other cities, he tries to explain historic reasoning behind the program, and his philosophy on who has earned what.

He tells his peers, “Nobody sitting at this table, nobody that’s alive, had anything to do with … the commercial benefits you’ve got, and you don’t own them. They belong regionally to everybody. And, that’s why the Fiscal Disparities is set up.”

Devich called Fiscal Disparities “a program that recognizes that every city in a metro region should be kept relatively equal in terms of what residents pay for their basic services.”

He elaborated in an interview with the Sun Current that Richfield’s net gain from Fiscal Disparities is $3.6 million.

“That’s extremely important to Richfield,” Devich said.

As for Local Government Aid, the city expects to receive just under $2.1 million in 2017.

Critics argue against the program by citing the way Richfield uses its share of the funding, Elliott noted. After several years in which the funding source was unstable, Richfield began saving a portion of the money each year. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Local Government Aid can be used for any lawful expenditure, but that it is also intended for property tax relief.

The fight at the Legislature

Richfield City Council members can make all the noise they want in their own chambers, but they know the real fight is elsewhere.

“It’s a battle that’s gonna be fought at a higher level than us,” Devich said.

But Richfield has individuals in places of regional influence.

Until recently taking a new job, Interim Mayor Michael Howard was

director of communications for the House of Representatives’ Democratic Caucus. Councilmember Edwina Garcia has served in the House of Representatives, and former Mayor Debbie Goettel is now on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners.

That’s on top of the four legislators serving Richfield. Plus, the city also has a lobbyist on retainer at the State Capitol, Devich mentioned.

But other cities are well represented, too. Elliott cautioned, “Are we just white noise out there that’s not gonna move the ball? … Given the political party that’s in control over there, I’m not certain how that’s going to shake out.”

At the same time, though, he noted that a person’s position on tax base redistribution doesn’t necessarily align with a certain political persuasion, that when it comes down to practice, people tend to want to keep their money, whether liberal or conservative by ideology.

“Doesn’t matter which side of the fence you’re on,” he said. “People who are donors or givers want to get it back.”

Garcia cited reasons for hope that tax base redistribution programs will be protected.

“I think the party that is in power right now does not want to make a lot of enemies or a lot of waves,” the political veteran said.

They want to bring people together, she added. “At least I like to think that. … I think things have softened so they’re not as contentious. There’s not as much bickering.”

Politicians aren’t the only ones with influence, though, Howard noted. Citizens can be heard by writing or calling their legislators.

“A personal note or an email might even have a little more weight than one of us giving them a call,” Howard said.

Devich envisioned the day when Richfield’s Fiscal Disparities funding dries up – not because the program was terminated, but because Richfield gained a strong enough tax base to repay the favor.

“You know what,” Devich said, “I would love for the city of Richfield to be a giver, because that means that we have totally exceeded in what that program was intended to do.”

