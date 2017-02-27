Letter: Pat Elliott, ‘Mr. Richfield,’ is a man of character

To the editor:

I’m writing this letter expressing my thoughts on why I think Patrick Elliot should be the mayor of this great city of Richfield.

As he served as our attorney, we got to know Pat and his family very well over the years – his beautiful wife Kay and their three kids. Pat Elliot is a person with very high standards when it comes to integrity in a way that I have never seen before.

I’m not the only one that feels this way, either. Pat Elliot bleeds Richfield. He is Mr. Richfield through and through, tried and true. He cares so much for this city. And, he is not a “Johnny Come Lately.” He has lived in Richfield ever since the singing group The Beatles were boys.

Seriously, he has watched this city change and grow to the great city it is and not just from the side lines or bleachers. He has given his time, talents and treasure by being a successful business owner with his law firm, as well as a city council person, a coach, a mentor and his greatest role: a parent and husband.

I once asked Pat Elliot, “Is there anything I can do?” He said just remind everyone it’s a special election coming up and vote their heart. He said if they have any questions about me, give them my cell phone number. That’s how transparent he is.

I hope I have a chance to apologize to him before he hears the next thing I’m going to say. But have you ever heard that old saying that says ,“Dynamite comes in small packages?” Well that’s Pat.

He may be small in stature, but to me he’s like King Kong when it comes to fighting for the rights, or in this case, the city of Richfield. The biggest mistake you could make is to try and judge him by his size instead of the size of his determination and heart.

O’Neal Hampton

Richfield