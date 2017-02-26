A win that takes the cake

Edina earns first state girls hockey championship

For the first time in school history, Edina High’s girls hockey team has won the state Class AA championship.

The Hornets accomplished the feat with a 4-0 victory over the Blaine Bengals Saturday, Feb. 25, at Xcel Energy Center. Blaine was a hot club that had not been shut out all year, but the Hornets’ defense was flawless. Goalie Anna Goldstein (35) of Edina’s state-championship girls hockey team allowed only one goal total in her last six starts of the season. Above, she is about to be mobbed by teammates following the state finals at Xcel Energy Center. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Through five tournament games – two in Section 6AA and three at state – the Hornets allowed a total of one goal. That’s one goal in 255 minutes of hockey.

It was a dream season for the Hornets and first-year head coach Sami Reber, who finished second twice and third once in three state-tournament appearances as an Edina player. She graduated in 2011 before playing four years of varsity hockey for Harvard University.

“It seems like a dream,” said Reber after the championship game. “My feelings are hard to put into words because this hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Reber said Edina’s depth played a big role in the championship run, which ended with a 28-1-1 season record.

“I was comfortable putting any of my 10 forwards out there at any time,” she said.

And the Hornets had similar depth and talent on defense, led by their first-team All-State player, senior captain Grace Bowlby.

In the championship game, one line got hot at the right time.

Lolita Fidler scored two of Edina’s four goals, and her linemate, Sophie Slattery, had one. Hard-working Olivia Kilberg is the other member of that line.

Edina’s fourth goal was scored by another Olivia – Olivia Swaim.

Goaltender Anna Goldstein claimed the victory with 16 saves. In her other two state tournament starts, the senior captain beat Farmington 4-1 and Eden Prairie 4-0.

Fidler had the game-winning goal in each of the three state games.

“None of them were unassisted,” she pointed out. “I had some help.”

Fidler’s first goal in the championship game came on a tip-in.

“In practice, we have worked a ton on screening and tip-ins,” said coach Reber. “It’s great to see that pay off in a big game.”

Semifinal Win

Edina faced one of its toughest challenges of the season in the state semifinals against Lake Conference rival Eden Prairie Feb. 24.

Eden Prairie’s top-end talent is led by senior forward and captain Naomi Rogge and junior goalie Alexa Dobchuk.

After a scoreless first period, Fidler got Edina on the board at the 7:00 mark of the second period with assists from Slattery and Kilberg. Two minutes later, Slattery converted Grace Bowlby’s assist for a 2-0 Edina lead.

Going into the third period, Edina was more concerned with defense than offense, in particular with Rogge. The Eden Prairie star logged a lot of ice time in the final 17 minutes, but the Hornets kept her bottled up.

With just over three minutes remaining, Eden Prairie head coach Jaime Grossman rolled the dice and pulled the goalie. But Edina foiled the plan when Emily Oden scored on a long shot into the open net with Grace Bowlby and Brooke Tucker assisting.

Dobchuk returned to the net, only to see Anna Klein convert Evelyn Adams assist with a top-shelf goal.

Edina outshot the Eagles 48-14 to beat them for the third time this season.

Opening Round

Even though they were heavily favored over Farmington in the first round Feb. 23, the Hornets started slowly.

Each team scored once in the second period following a scoreless first period. Kilberg put Edina up 1-0 on assists from Fidler and Mallory Uihlein, but Farmington pulled even on Ellie Moser’s short-handed goal.

Edina finally began to look like Edina in the third period, when the Hornets scored three unanswered goals for the 4-1 victory.

Fidler netted the game-winner on Eva Hendrikson’s assist. Then Oden scored from Brooke Tucker. Slattery’s unassisted goal sealed Farmington’s fate.

The statistic that stands out is Edina’s 53-16 edge in shots on goal.

Abby Bollig, the Farmington goalie, was red hot, but in the end the Hornets were able to wear her down. They had 22 shots in the third period alone.

Hornet Notes

The Hornets set a school record with their 28 victories this season. Those wins included an 8-0-0 mark in Lake Conference play.

In addition to winning a gold medal in hockey this season, Slattery has helped Edina to three state team titles in tennis.

Goldstein finished the season with a 23-1-1 goaltending record. Five of her final six wins were shutouts.

