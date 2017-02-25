Team season ends for Richfield wrestlers

One season removed from posting a losing dual meet record, the Richfield wrestling team posted a 13-7 dual meet record in 2016-17. Richfield’s Matt Hughes works toward a pin during the Spartans’ 54-19 loss to Orono at the Section 5AA team tournament Feb. 18. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Richfield head coach Carl Maiers said the core of his team showed off hard work and dedication in the practice room, which led to success on the mat.

“It’s all about commitment to the sport and hard work,” Maiers said. “Wrestling is the hardest sport there is.

“It is the hardest sport to do in high school, it’s the most demanding sport to do in high school. It is not the easiest challenge for kids, and it’s one that kids find is not for them, but the toughest find a way to get through it.”

Senior tri-captain Joe Williams said the team’s dedication to the sport made this season a memorable one.

“This year was wonderful, the best year of wrestling I have had,” Williams said. “Our team aspect was there, and the energy was good.

“This was a good team to be a part of.”

Senior tri-captain Patrick Voigt said the key to the program’s development has been the hard work displayed by the Spartans’ core group throughout the season.

“We had a core group of guys that stuck with us the whole year,” Voigt said. “They worked hard day in and day out, and I think those guys really got better.

“Now we just have to expand that core and we will have a solid team.”

Richfield hoped that its core of talented wrestlers would carry it at the Section 5AA team wrestling tournament Feb. 18. The Spartans won their first match of the tournament 60-16 over Columbia Heights, before falling 54-19 to Orono in the quarterfinal round.

“We lost to them last time, so it was going to take some change,” Maiers said. ‘We tried some new things, we moved some guys around, but the coin flip didn’t go our way.

“I preached to these guys they had it in them. We had some wins, we had some losses, so all we can do is wrestle our best.”

Despite the loss, Maiers had nothing but praise for his squad.

“Like I told these guys after this last match, I’m extremely proud of them,” Maiers said. “I come off pretty hard on these guys throughout the season, pushing them and pushing them, so it was a point of mine to tell them how proud I am of what they accomplished this season.

“They have turned this program from a losing program to a winning program, and that’s because of their hard work, their time and their commitment throughout the season.”

While Richfield’s team season ended with the loss, the Spartans will have another shot to advance to state at the Section 5AA individual tournament Feb. 24 and 25.

“The beauty of wrestling is that it is both a team sport and an individual sport,” Maiers said. “The chance for them to come through and say they put it out there for their team, and now they can do that on their own.”

Voigt, Swetala and Kendall Sandifer will be looking to build on last seaosn’s performance at state, while many Spartans are aiming to make the trip for the first time.

“It is nice to see all the people that have stuck with [wrestling],” Swetala said. “Obviously there are pieces that fall apart throughout the season, but it will be good to see the guys that have stuck with it wrestle hard the rest of the way.”

In order to advance to state, Richfield knows it must stack together some of its best matches of the season.

“We have to have a focused week of practice,” Voigt said. “We just have to stay relaxed going into those matches.

“We know what we’re capable of and we know we have the potential to make it to the state tournament as individuals.”

