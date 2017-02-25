Richfield open house to addresses gypsy moth

The gypsy moth has caused millions of dollars in damage to forests in the eastern U.S., and has now made its way into Minnesota. (Photo courtesy MDA)

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has scheduled an open house to inform Richfield residents of plans to tackle a gypsy moth infestation in parts of the city and Minneapolis.

The open house is 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Sheridan Hills Elementary, 6400 Sheridan Ave.

The open house was scheduled in response to last year’s discovery of the invasive pest in the northwest corner of Richfield. Last November in that area, the department implemented a quarantine of trees and woody material, including firewood.

The open house will inform residents in the area about the threat the gypsy moth poses to the environment and how officials plan to protect the urban forest.

Ranked among America’s most destructive tree pests, gypsy moths have caused millions of dollars in damage to forests as it has spread from New England to Wisconsin in recent decades. Gypsy moth caterpillars can defoliate large sections of forest. The pests are common in Wisconsin and are now establishing themselves in Minnesota.

Over the years, the department has treated dozens of gypsy moth infestations across eastern Minnesota from Grand Portage to the Twin Cities to Houston County. These treatments help postpone the full-scale invasion of gypsy moth, saving local communities and homeowners money and protecting the health of the state’s urban and natural forests.

Info: mda.state.mn.us/gmtreatments