Education

Jefferson seniors are scholarship finalists

Four Jefferson High School seniors have advanced to the finalist round of the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Robert Martz, Connor Meany, Ashley Neuenfeldt and Cheri Wang are candidates for a merit scholarship award to be awarded this spring.

More than 1.6 million high school juniors entered the 2017 National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which serves as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists includes the highest scoring entrants in each state.