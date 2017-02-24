VEAP to host fundraising evening March 3

Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People will host an evening of food and drinks to raise month for its March food drive campaign.

A Toast to VEAP is 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 3, at VEAP’s headquarters, 9600 Aldrich Ave., Bloomington. It will feature wine and craft beer samples from Edina Liquor distributors and food samples from several areas businesses, including Bloomington ChopHouse, Cocoa & Fig, David Fong’s, Fat Lorenzo’s, Joe Senser’s, Kincaid’s, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Pizza Luce and Streetz American Grill. There will also be a raffle featuring restaurants certificates, wine and getaways.

VEAP’s goal is to raise $130,000 and 100,000 pounds of food to restock its food pantry. The Bloomington-based food shelf also provides a variety of programs and services to residents in need from Bloomington, Edina, Richfield and a portion of Minneapolis.

“A Toast to VEAP offers a fun opportunity for VEAP volunteers, business and other community supporters to enjoy an evening together while supporting VEAP’s March Food & Fund Drive,” said Patty Schulz, VEAP’s advancement director.

Advance tickets are $30 and available online at veap.org. Tickets at the door are $35.

Info: 952-955-8320