Three determined guards, one mission

Hornet girls shoot for state

With the regular season nearing a close and the Edina High girls basketball team sitting 10 games above the .500 mark at 17-7, it’s no wonder this team is excited about the prospects for the Class 4A, Section 2 Tournament.

Coach Matt Nilsen said two weeks ago that the section is “wide open” this year. Still, looking at the records, Edina is looking like a good bet to win the No. 1 seed. While senior post Bailey Helgren and high scoring senior forward Annika Jank have been instrumental in the Hornets’ success, Edina would not be 10 games above .500 without consistent play from its three starting guards – 5-10 senior Maggie Stotts, 5-7 junior Olivia Coughlin and 5-8 sophomore Macy Nilsen, the coach’s daughter. The three starting guards for the Edina High girls basketball team are, from left: junior Olivia Coughlin, senior Maggie Stotts and sophomore Macy Nilsen. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Edina faced one of its biggest challenges of the season last week when Holy Angels (22-2) visited the Hornet gym for a non-conference game. Holy Angels also has three quality guards and two big posts, so on paper at least, it was an even matchup.

Holy Angels proved the point by leading 25-24 at the half, but in the final 18 minutes, it was all Edina as the Hornets pulled away for a 65-49 win.

A baseline jumpshot by Stotts gave Edina its biggest lead of the night at 60-40. Then both coaches, Nilsen and Dan Woods of Holy Angels, sent there reserves onto the floor to finish up.

Macy Nilsen had one of her best games of the season, scoring 23 points, and Jank added 20. Stotts scored 11 points. Helgren made all four of her shots from the field and scored eight points. Although she had only one point, Coughlin’s contributions could not be minimized. She distributed the ball to Edina’s scorers and played good defense, holding Holy Angels’ star guard, Megan Thompson, to seven points.

After the game the Edina guards talked about the season.

“The best things about this team are our chemistry and communication,” said Coughlin, who is in her third varsity season. “Everyone on the team wants everyone else to do well.”

“This is a team that always makes the extra pass,” said Stotts.

“We don’t have to rely on just one person,” said Coughlin. “We can count on our teammates.”

Coughlin assisted Macy Nilsen for several good looks in the Holy Angels game after penetrating the lane.

“Olivia is able to drive and kick, and that gives me open shots,” said Nilsen, who connected on all three of her three-point attempts against Holy Angels.

Nilsen is in the midst of a streak of double-figure scoring games.

“I’m more confident now,” she said.

The Hornet guards benefit from playing with two future Division I players.

Helgren has signed to play for Kansas University next season and Jank has signed to play for Colorado. Helgren is the tallest player in the Lake Conference at a shade over 6-5, while Jank stands 6-3. Jank is Edina’s all-time leading rebounder after passing Kelley Siemon’s old mark earlier this season.

In the playoffs, Edina will have to overcome some good teams, including last year’s finalists, Minnetonka and Shakopee. Minnetonka not only won the section title, but state as well last season.

Edina will close the regular season with a Lake Conference game at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Minnetonka. Entering this week’s action, Minnetonka stood 3-3 in the conference, while Edina stood 2-4. Minnetonka’s overall record of 12-11 is not as good as Edina’s, but the Hornets regard the Skippers as an equal.

Stotts referred to Friday’s game as “the most important game of the season.”

Edina’s guards will be psyched up for the challenge.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]