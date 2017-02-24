Nominations sought for Mayor’s annual Volunteer Awards

Nominations will be accepted through Wednesday, March 1 for the annual Mayor’s Commendation Awards, given to those who have made significant volunteer contributions to the community.

Edina Mayor Jim Hovland will distribute six awards at the 38th-annual Volunteer Recognition Reception Monday, April 3, at Braemar Golf Course, 6364 John Harris Drive.

Nominations are sought in these categories:

• Mayor’s Service Club Commendation: Awarded to an organization that has made outstanding contributions to the community at large.

• Mayor’s Individual Service Commendation: Awarded to an individual for outstanding and exceptional volunteer service to the community at large.

• Mayor’s Outstanding Senior Commendation: Awarded to a senior citizen for outstanding volunteer service within the community.

• Mayor’s Youth Commendation: Awarded to a young person who has demonstrated a commitment to improving the quality of life in the community.

• Mayor’s Commendation for Service to Youth: Awarded to an individual or organization making a positive impact on the lives of Edina youth.

• Mayor’s Community Involvement Commendation: Awarded to a city employee for outstanding volunteer service to the community above and beyond his or her position with the city.

Nominations are due 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. Winners will receive a glass award, certificate and recognition in a future city publication. They will be honored at the April 3 event.

To nominate someone, complete a nomination form at edinamn.gov/ form_mayorcommendation. Service clubs and organizations may also recognize their outstanding volunteers at the event.

For more information, contact Executive Assistant Sulekha Mohamed at 952-826-0403 or [email protected]