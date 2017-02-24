MBCA to introduce McDonald Award in 2017-18

The Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association announced Feb. 13, the establishment of the McDonald Award to recognize the top senior basketball player in Minnesota.

The award is named after former Chisholm High School boys basketball coach Bob McDonald, who won a total of 1,012 games and three Class 1A state titles in his 59 years with the program. The award will be given out for the first time following the 2017-18 season.

In a release, the MBCA said the award will recognize an individual that shows “qualifications such as exhibiting strength of character, both on and off the court; contributing to team effort ; excelling on both offense and defense; and performance over the course of the entire season.”

The MBCA also said that the goal of the McDonald Award is that it will “widely viewed as the top award that a senior high school basketball player in Minnesota can receive.”

The establishment of the McDonald Award came just days after Ken Lien, the owner and chairman of the Minnesota Mr. Basketball Award, quoted a retweet regarding Muslim high school students in New Jersey by commenting “Run their a**** outta there!” from his Mr. Basketball Twitter account Feb. 10.

It didn’t take long for people to take notice, as Henry Sibley head boys basketball coach John Carrier spoke up on Twitter with the message:

“Ken – after reading your tweet I didn’t know whether to be sad, disgusted, or just plain mortified. As a teacher and a coach that works with Muslim students and minority students these types of comments are disgusting and unacceptable in my eyes. Also unacceptable are some other tweets that you have made in the past that were racist. This is not a view I want representing our state for Mr. Basketball. I can personally no longer sit by and watch an adult who’s supposed to represent Minnesota Basketball tweet racist things like this. It would be a disservice to our players, students and our basketball community. I support and believe in your right to represent your political views, but not your right to tweet things on the Mr. MN Basketball account that are racist. So going forward Henry Sibley Boys Basketball will be no longer acknowledging your Mr. Basketball Program as an award speaking for Minnesota. I understand that at this point it might not matter to you because we don’t have anyone in consideration – but our program is about inclusiveness, integrity, and doing the right thing. I also hope that other programs and our Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association follow suit.”

MBCA later sent out a tweet in support of Carrier, saying “Supporting the thoughts and words expressed by Coach Carrier and using the words of Cesar Chavez, the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association will continue to strive to ‘cherish and preserve the ethnic and culture diversity that nourishes and strengthens coaches, athletes, students, communities and this nation.’”

Carrier sent a tweet Feb. 13 about the new award, saying it was a great move by MBCA and adding he “could not be more proud of our association. And no better man to name it after.”

Lien’s tweet also drew the ire of other coaches and former Mr. Basketball winners around Minnesota.

He later tweeted out an apology, saying “I get upset & defensive when people bash our country, etc. I take great pride representing Mr.bb for 40 years; again, plz forgive.”

His Twitter account, @mrbasketballmn, has since been deleted.

News broke Feb. 15 that Lien resigned in full from the Mr. Basketball program Feb. 13, the same day that MBCA announced the creation of the McDonald Award.

Lien released this open letter Feb. 15.

“IN THE LAST SEVERAL DAYS, there have been a number of reports about my ill-advised posts on social media. As a figure who has tried always to shed a positive light on high school basketball in our state, and as a citizen of this great country, my actions were inexcusable.

“I humbly and sincerely apologize for my insensitivity and to those I have offended.

“Having owned the rights to the non-profit, all-volunteer Mr. Basketball of Minnesota program for 40 years, it truly has been a labor of love and pride for the committee and myself.

“We do not just look at stats in the morning paper or on any number of online outlets. A safe estimate is we attend a minimum of 340 games annually.

“We do that in fairness to the players. There are nights where a player has a hard time making a bucket, encounters foul problems or is playing through an injury. That’s the very reason the committee and I made every effort to see the candidates several times during a season.

“I mention this because it’s important for you to know the diligence and effort the committee puts forth. We put in this effort because being named ‘Mr. Basketball’ is the most prestigious high school boys basketball award in the state.

“My poor decision-making has caused hurt feelings and a great deal of anger. I recognize this and I am truly apologetic. It was, and never has been, my intent to hurt anybody’s feelings.

“In the best interest of the award, past and future recipients and all those who represent high school basketball, I have removed myself from the Mr. Basketball committee effective immediately, and have not and will not be involved in this season’s voting.

“I made this action known to my committee members on Monday. There will be a new head and spokesperson of the committee, including for this season’s 43rd annual award.

“I encourage all devoted basketball fans to place your trust in the Mr. Basketball committee. These gentlemen are a committed group and will continue to work diligently to crown Minnesota’s best high school senior.

“Thank you for your understanding and I ask for your forgiveness.”

