For the future of Southdale Library, the philosophy is ‘community first’

Small groups of Edina and Richfield residents took notes and used markers to share what they wished to see or not see in a new Southdale Library site. (Submitted photo)

Tasked with the prospect of redesigning the Southdale Library, the Edina Housing and Redevelopment Agency decided it was time to turn the tables.

“Often times, developers have already done some thinking before presenting a project,” Edina Economic Developer Bill Neuendorf said. “Then when presented, the neighbors find problems. We thought instead, let’s talk to the neighborhoods first.”

During the past several months, the Edina HRA has hosted a series of community meetings to find out what was desired or what should be left out of a new library.

Armed with markers, maps and post-it notes, several dozen people with a vested interest in the Southdale Library voiced their opinions about the site, with a tentative construction date of 2020.

In the first round of meetings in December, roughly 150 voiced their initial ideas and concerns about what could or couldn’t be included at the roughly 8-acre site.

As it progressed, the meetings involved more focused, small group discussions between a nearly equal Richfield and Edina base, with roughly 60 people at each of two meetings in 2017.

Hennepin County owns the Southdale Library site, but in early 2015 realized that the cost of renovation was too high. At roughly $15 million, renovations would cost half of new building or series of buildings.

Last fall, the Edina HRA entered into a service contract to do redevelopment planning.

“It is more of a local project, so they wanted more local voices and local guidance in that,” Neuendorf said. “When it comes down to the final decision, the site will have to be rezoned. They felt it would be better if folks in Edina took the lead in preliminary planning … so no surprises in rezoning request.”

The HRA engaged architects to lead the meetings and draw some basic concept sketches proceeding the first round of community meetings to gauge what directions to proceed with or avoid.

“When we had the first meeting, we had nothing to show,” Neuendorf said. “The starting point was we knew two things: county wanted to retain some of the property. Estimated two acres of the eight that were there they wanted … for the library. The rest were a blank slate.”

Between the meetings and the Speak Up, Edina! forum posts, several common themes became obvious.

The most popular was to keep the integrity of the library as a place for furthering education.

“Every group we heard from, whether big or large, mentioned the value of the library and what they contribute to the overall community,” Neuendorf said.

Other respondents felt like the Southdale area isn’t very family friendly, and suggested a children’s or science museum, or any kind of general child care.

Several mentioned moving the Edina Art Center or adding some Hennepin County Library services like a “fix it” center, a bicycling transportation center, or other mixed uses such as a cafe or coffee shop to complement the library.

Green space was another big topic. A large amount of input asked for more green space and less asphalt, as well as a variety of uses for a community park-type space.

Housing was also mentioned, but most noted they were tired of the luxury or condo living that has sprung up throughout the Southdale Area.

Overall, Neuendorf was pleased with the process of community engagement.

“They might not all agree individually, but as neighbors could they work together and provide examples as a group? That is where you benefit the process,” Neuendorf said. “There were a lot of brilliant ideas.”

Once all the comments from the meetings have been read, all of the input will be provided to developers in May or June.

“Then the developers know what the rules of the road are,” Neuendorf said. “Developers are a smart group. They will work through constraints. So, let’s get a vision on the table first.”

Three teams will be selected, and the proposals will be reviewed before a final one is shown to the county for final say.

“It is [Hennepin County’s] decision,” Neuendorf said. “But, we hope by using this process of community engagement … we can give them the best options out there to reach their goals and the communities’ goals.”

The next large public meeting is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 23. At that meeting, Hennepin County staff members will discuss the types of programming and services to be included at the new library.