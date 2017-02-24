Comp plan contract kicks off process

The Edina City Council approved a contract for planning services from Biko and Associates for the Comprehensive Plan, which is due to the Metropolitan Council at the end of 2018.

In fall 2016, the city solicited the help of a consultant. Three firms were interviewed, and Biko and Associates was unanimously selected. The firm had previously worked with the city on the Wooddale Valley View Small Plan roughly a year and a half ago.

Community Development Director Cary Teague explained that three points of emphasis were to use the Vision Edina as a starting point, to complete the small area plans mentioned in the 2008 Comprehensive Plan and to weave everything together with the Planning Commission, which was recommended to be the working group.

Of the five small area plans, the three that will be tackled directly will be 70th and Cahill, 50th and France and 44th and France.

Bill Smith of Biko and Associates explained it would be going through approximately a 90-week work program divided into four phases.

The first phase is background research, the second is small area planing and the third is the actual Comprehensive Plan update. The final phase, which at six months is the longest phase, is when the draft is sent to neighboring cities, the Metropolitan Council and other agencies.

“If we do our work right, we are going to have a comparatively light time [during that phase],” Smith said. “But the first 12 months are going to be crazy.”

Smith said there would be plenty of opportunities for citizen input throughout the process.

Smith or another representative of Bike and Associates will report a minimum of seven times to the council, 24 times with the planning task force and will meet 16-24 times with residents.

Edina High School students involved with the environmental group iMatter had presented earlier in the evening with a report card on Edina’s energy policies.

Smith called them out to note that for the first time, the Comprehensive Plan for the metropolitan area is going to exclude resiliency, energy and other environmental issues.

“Certainly want to make contact with these students,” Smith said. “They have some very good information … very good to be able to hear them tonight. We might be in good hands if that is what we have to look forward to for leadership.”

There will be a community kick-off meeting tentatively scheduled for the end of the March.

“At that meeting, we are looking for issue identification, some sort of visioning statements to see where people want to go with small area plans.” Smith said.

Councilmember Mary Brindle told Smith to feel free to engage council members to help engage community members.

“[Residents of 70th and Cahill] have asked, ‘When is that going to start?’” Brindle said.

In response to Mayor Jim Hovland’s question about how the planning commission will be utilized, Smith said that his firm feels strongly that residents deserve a seat at the table, and that planning commission members help engage resident energy.

“We learned working on [The Wooddale Valley View Small Area Plan] that the planning commissioners … really were able to contribute a lot to the process,” Smith said. “They were smart in that they did it in a way that they were able to fully engage others on the small area work group. While they may have had more experience in planning and zoning, they never once made the others feel like their contributions were not as important as theirs.”

Traffic diverters

The council also unanimously approved delegating authority to city staff members to work with the Edina Police Department to make appropriate closures in the neighborhood affected by the Highway 169 closure.

“We are increasing our emergency response time in that neighborhood,” City Manager Scott Neal said.

Certain closures and stop signs might cause a nuisance for neighborhood residents, but not as much as the spike in traffic from commuters using neighborhoods as a shortcut instead of the listed detours.

“We want people to understand that being more nimble does not mean being instantaneous,” City Councilmember Bob Stewart said, adding that with any closure they would need to notify emergency services, school buses, garbage trucks and the city of Hopkins, who might receive a share of the overflow traffic. “We want to make sure that all affected parties are aware.”

