Two Edina gymnasts advance to state meet

Team narrowly misses a berth

By less than a point, the Minnetonka High girls gymnastics team edged Edina for the Section 6AA title Feb. 18 at Eden Prairie High School.

The Skippers scored 141.1 points to 140.325 for the Hornets. Because the score was so close, the judges dutifully checked it several times to make sure they had it right. Edina’s girls received the silver medals proudly, knowing they almost won.

On the bright side, two Hornets are going to state as individuals. Edina gymnasts Sara Sabri and Isabel Busyn hold the Section 6AA runner-up trophy while their teammates raise the roof at the Eden Prairie High School gym. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Senior Megan Haug won the section all-around title with a season-high score of 38.4, and in taking the all-around gold, she won all four individual events.

Junior Sara Sabri will accompany Haug to the state meet this week. She qualified by taking third place on balance beam with a 9.05 score.

After the section meet, Haug and Sabri discussed their prospects for state.

“I would say vault has been my best event this year,” said Haug, who has finished first all-around in every meet this season. She earned her highest vault score of the season, a 9.75, in sectionals.

How did she approach the section meet?

“I went into it wanting to have fun, and I wanted to leave it all on the floor,” she said.

“The most important thing for me was to stay confident,” said Sabri, who had a clean beam routine.

What is the best thing about the Edina team this year?

“That we all get along really well,” said Sabri. “We can be very loud.”

There was plenty to cheer about on Saturday. It seemed the applause was constant for Haug, as she climbed to the top of the awards podium five times.

The loudest applause of the day from any team was the cheering for Sabri when she was introduced as a state qualifier.

Edina’s section team included seniors Haug, Kate Anderson and Maggie Murray, juniors Sabri, Isabel Busyn, Addie Cheong and Maeve Swackhamer, sophomores Katherine Brown, Sabrina Loxtercamp, Kiki Miller and Alex Seitel and ninth-graders Mara Bowden and Amelia Bowles.

Krysta Delong, Edina’s head coach, was named Section 6AA Coach of the Year. She is assisted by Donna Delong, Lindsay Raleigh and Tessa Sikich.

The State Class AA Meet will be this weekend at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion. Action begins with Session 1 at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Session 2 will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

