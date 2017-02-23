Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN

FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 27-PA-PR-17-150

Estate of Kathleen A. LaValle, aka

Kathleen Ann LaValle,

Decedent

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedents Will, dated April 20, 2015, (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Jason Robert Jensen, whose address is 14255 S.W., Redhaven Drive, Beaverton, OR 97008, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petitioned proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: February 15, 2017

Julie Peterson

Registrar

Kate Fogartv

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Tracey A. Galowitz

Lawson, Marshall, McDonald & Galowitz, P.A.

10390 39th Street North

Lake Elmo, MN 55042

Attorney License No: 175481

Telephone: (651) 777-6960

FAX: (651) 777-8937

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Eden Prairie Sun Current

February 23, March 2, 2017

654505