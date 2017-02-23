Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Bloomington City Council will meet in the City Council Chambers, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, Minnesota on Monday, March 6, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., to hold a public hearing to consider approval of new on-sale intoxicating liquor license applications, as follows:

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Grill, Inc.

dba El Loro Mexican Grill

9332 Ensign Avenue South

Bloomington, Minnesota 55438

This notice is published pursuant to Bloomington City Code.

Janet K. Lewis

City Clerk

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

February 23, 2017

654446