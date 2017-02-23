Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Bloomington City Council will meet in the City Council Chambers, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, Minnesota on Monday, March 6, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., to hold a public hearing to consider approval of new on-sale intoxicating liquor license applications, as follows:
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Grill, Inc.
dba El Loro Mexican Grill
9332 Ensign Avenue South
Bloomington, Minnesota 55438
This notice is published pursuant to Bloomington City Code.
Janet K. Lewis
City Clerk
Published in the
Bloomington Sun Current
February 23, 2017
654446