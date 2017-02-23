Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

BY THE CITY COUNCIL

Notice is hereby given that the Bloomington City Council will meet to hold a public hearing to consider an Ordinance amending Chapter 1 of the Bloomington City Code, amending the definition of the computation of time.

DATE, LOCATION, AND TIME OF HEARING: Monday, March 6, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., City Council Chambers – Bloomington City Hall, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road

HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE:

1. Submit a letter to the address below expressing your views;

2. Attend the hearing and give testimony about the proposed amendments; and/or

3. Contact the City Clerks Office using the information below.

FURTHER INFORMATION: A full copy of the proposed ordinance is available for public review during regular business hours in the City Clerks Office at the Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, MN 55431, 952-563-8700.

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

February 23, 2017

654524