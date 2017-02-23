Kidney donor encourages students to have a conversation

When a 58-year-old organ donor spoke to Bloomington 10th-graders last week, that morning was arguably the latest in a trail of bread crumbs he has been following for his entire adult life, and then some.

Harold Mintz is a kidney donor who rubs elbows with celebrities in Hollywood, attends film festivals around the country and speaks to high school students every chance he gets. Thanks to the film festival circuit, he wound up back in Minnesota last week, sharing his journey with Bloomington Jefferson High School students. He didn’t lobby the students to designate themselves as organ donors. He simply asked them to have a discussion about it with their parents.

Mintz donated a kidney in 2000, and his donation was highly unusual. Kidney transplants were not uncommon, and plenty of recipients had living donors to thank. But that wasn’t the case for Mintz’ recipient. He was one of the first to donate a kidney to a complete stranger, something that remains an anomaly 16 years later.

Mintz explained his journey to the operating room by equating major events in his life to bread crumbs. No one bread crumb was enough to tip the scales toward donating a kidney to a complete stranger, but a series of events through his life tipped the scale in that direction.

Nobody wakes up and decides they want to give away body parts, Mintz told Jefferson students last week. His journey began in high school, when he attended what he thought was going to be a routine school assembly.

The assembly turned out to be a blood drive in the school cafeteria, and students were encouraged to donate blood that day. Doing so meant getting out of math class, and receiving a cupcake from one of the school’s cheerleaders. The cupcake was a bonus. Mintz wasn’t moved by the opportunity to save a life. He was motivated by a far more selfish reason. “I’m not in math class,” he said.

That first blood donation turned out to be the first bread crumb of his life, however, as it instilled the idea of giving of himself to benefit others.

While attending college at Virginia Tech, Mintz’ dad became ill. It turned out he needed his spleen removed. Following the four-hour procedure, the family received disheartening news. “We can’t stop the bleeding,” they were told.

His father survived the surgery, but died soon after; five weeks after his condition was diagnosed. Mintz and his brothers pondered their father’s fate after his death and realized all the wealth in the world wouldn’t have made a difference in their father’s life. He was diagnosed too late.

Mintz doesn’t like the way his father’s life ended, but he understands it. In contrast, 22 people in the United States die every day, waiting for a kidney transplant. His realization that people die simply because they are waiting for a replacement kidney was a major bread crumb in his life, he noted.

Married and living in New York, Mintz was at a shopping mall when he passed a table. Seated at the table was a couple, and the sign on their table said, “Please help us save our daughter’s life.” He passed by the table, much like many others. Realizing nobody was stopping at their table, Mintz turned around and spoke with the couple.

It turned out their daughter had leukemia and needed a bone marrow transplant. Finding a matching donor was a long shot, but the couple were willing to do anything to save their daughter’s life, including asking strangers at a mall to consider being tested as a bone marrow donor, Mintz explained.

Six months after he met the couple, Mintz and his wife were moving back to Virginia. He picked up a newspaper from the front step of their residence the day they were leaving New York and saw a prom picture on the front page. He recognized the girl in the picture. It was the daughter of the couple he had met at the mall. He assumed the picture accompanied a story about the girl’s successful bone marrow transplant. Instead it was a story about her death. Her parents were thankful to everyone who tried to help, and hoped that those whose bone marrow was tested would end up saving another person’s life.

“These were no longer statistics, these were people I had met,” he said. “I felt that one.”

A few years later, Mintz read a story about a high school teacher who donated a kidney to save a student’s life. The story of two unrelated people with two differing backgrounds intrigued Mintz, and raised a lot of questions about kidney donation.

He sought answers to those questions months later, after seeing a movie about a football player who had to choose between donating a kidney to his grandmother and continuing his football career. The movie provided a phone number to call for information about kidney donation. Mintz jotted the number down on the pages of a book he was reading, but didn’t call it for a few months. When he finally did, he received a large package in the mail with information about donating a kidney when he dies, he said.

He called back, and wanted to know about donating a kidney while he was still alive. The kidney center assumed it was for a family member or friend. When he explained he was interested in donating it to anyone in need in his community, he was told that he couldn’t do that, he recalled.

Two years later, however, Mintz received a call from the kidney center saying that there was an experimental program being developed in Washington, D.C., that would accept anonymous donors. He was invited to speak with administrators of the program and asked many questions. “None of the answers freaked me out,” he said.

There were many tests conducted prior to his donation, and it all started with a referral to a psychiatrist. “This is kind of a nutty thing,” he noted.

After initially meeting with the psychiatrist, Mintz was invited back and told to bring his wife. There was one problem with doing that. He had yet to tell his wife he had been looking into the idea of donating a kidney. Up to that point he had simply been following a path of curiosity, he said.

His wife initially said no, and that upset Mintz. It bothered him that she said no without taking time to ask questions and learn about the benefits and risks. She agreed to consider the idea, and Mintz left the final decision in her hands.

After conducting all the necessary medical tests and screenings established by the program, Mintz was the first person to qualify, and his wife consented to the donation.

Mintz knew nothing about the recipient of his kidney, and was hesitant to meet the recipient when offered the chance after his donation. He was told the night of his donation that the transplant was a success. For Mintz, it was the perfect end to a fairy tale. Why ruin the fairy tale by meeting the recipient and her family? What if she was disgusted by the man who had donated her new kidney?

He changed his mind after receiving a thank you note from his recipient, who asked to meet him. Two months after the transplant, they met. She was an Ethiopian woman with a very different life than Mintz. She was days from dying when she received his kidney, and assumed when she learned there was a kidney available that it was coming from a deceased donor, Mintz explained.

Mintz and Gennet Belay, his recipient, have become close friends, and both are featured in a short documentary film, “1 800 Give Us Your Kidney.” The documentary was part of the Twin Cities Film Fest last fall, and Mintz came to the festival to share his story following the screening of the 15-minute film.

It was there Mintz met Karen Chapple, a Bloomington parent whose business partner is a member of the film fest’s board. She was moved by Mintz’ story and offered to put her marketing experience to work on behalf of his message. “I was inspired,” she said, but admitted, “I wasn’t ready to give up my own kidney.”

Knowing that Mintz liked to share his story with teenagers who will soon be receiving a driver’s license and will be asked if they want to be organ donors, she arranged for Mintz to speak at Jefferson last week, when he returned to Minnesota for the Frozen River Film Festival in Winona.

For the past several years, Mintz has worked with his best friend from high school, developing movies and television shows. He makes time to speak about organ donation whenever he can, knowing that with each audience he addresses, he’ll have an impact some day. “I know I’m leaving bread crumbs for some of you guys,” he told the Jefferson students.

Mintz doesn’t promote anonymous kidney donation. There have been an estimated 1,800 anonymous donations since he was among the first donors to do so. His request is far more simple. He wants students to discuss the merits of being an organ donor when they die.

Saying yes to the idea doesn’t make you a good person, saying no doesn’t make you a bad person, he told the students last week. “There’s no right. It’s a personal decision.”

Information about Mintz and the documentary is available online at haroldskidney.com.