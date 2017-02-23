Hornet skaters open playoffs against Hopkins boys

Edina is ranked second in state

Edina High’s boys hockey team has a familiar opponent for the first round of the Section 6AA Tournament.

The Hornets, who received the No. 1 seed in the section, will meet eighth-seeded Hopkins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Braemar Arena.

Just last week, the Hornets defeated Hopkins 10-0 in a Lake Conference game, but Edina head coach Curt Giles has set that memory aside.

“We have to focus on the way we want to play,” said Giles. “In the playoffs, it’s one game at a time. You never want to look too far ahead, and we know there’s no easy way to get to the state tournament.”

For fans, who might like to look ahead, Edina would play either fourth-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s or fifth-seeded St. Louis Park in the semifinal round Saturday, Feb. 25, at Bloomington Ice Garden. On the other side of the bracket are two dangerous team’s, second-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall and third-seeded Wayzata.

The Hornets played Wayzata on Saturday, Feb. 18, and posted a 1-0 win at Braemar Arena.

Edina center Evan Shoemaker scored the Hornets’ lone goal in the second period. He shared No. 1 star honors with Hornet goaltender Garrett Mackay, who made 24 saves.

“Evan centers a line with Max Borst on left wing and Bjorn Swanson on right wing,” said Giles. “They have been an effective line all season.”

The key to victory against Wayzata was Edina’s ability to kill off a five-minute major in the second period. Edina boys hockey forward Sam Walker has a step on Wayzata defender Joel Matthews during a 1-0 shutout win Feb. 18 at Braemar Arena. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

“When you’re killing a five-minute penalty, it’s a group effort,” said Giles. “You split it as much as you can.”

Wayzata lost momentum when it was held scoreless in that stretch, and Mackay protected the goal the rest of the way for the shutout.

In the win over Hopkins, sophomore Jett Jungels and junior captain Sam Walker both had a hat trick plus one assist.

“It is very unusual for two players to have hat tricks in the same game,” said Giles. “Hopkins is always a hard place to play. I give their team a lot of credit – they keep coming at you and they work extremely hard.”

Edina fired 31 shots on goal and Ethan Myers, the Hopkins goalie, stopped 21 of them.

Swanson, Lewis Crosby, Aaron Frenkel and Bram Scheerer scored the other goals for Edina.

Sophomore defenseman and captain Ben Brinkman had an exceptional game as a playmaker with four assists. Scheerer matched that assist total and Mason Nevers added three assists. Crosby had two assists.

Going into the playoffs, Edina’s overall record is 18-6-1. The Hornets finished second in the Lake Conference standings with a 6-2-0 mark. Eden Prairie had a clean slate with an 8-0-0 Lake finish. Edina is second to Eden Prairie in the state Class AA rankings.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]