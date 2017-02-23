Bloomington Cable Television, Feb. 24 to March 2

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Feb. 24
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2
6:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Kennedy at St. Louis Park (Park TV Production)
8:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Richfield at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 22-28
10:30 p.m. Bloomington League of Women Voters: Bee Pollinators in Trouble 101
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fifty Shades Darker”
Saturday, Feb. 25
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 22-28
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Written on the Knee – a Diary from the Greek-Italian front of WWII
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fifty Shades Darker”
8:30 p.m. Boys Basketball: Richfield at Kennedy
10 p.m. Boys Hockey: Duluth East at Jefferson
Sunday, Feb. 26
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 16 – Candidates for District II Finalist Interviews
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Lego Batman Movie”
8:30 p.m. NOTE-able Singers: Once Upon a Time
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 22-28
11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Feb. 27
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. Eagan
Monday, Feb. 27
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2
6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Feb. 27
6:50 p.m. Commission Updates: February
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 27
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: A United Kingdom
11 p.m. Creekside Coffee Talk: Wellness … Create Your Best Year Ever!
Tuesday, Feb. 28
6 p.m. Chamber Forum: Annual Membership Meeting – Looking Forward
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 22-28
8 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 27
8:10 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Feb. 28
8:20 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 22
8:35 p.m. Kennedy Impact: Feb. 15
8:50 p.m. Jaguar News and Views: Feb. 23
9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Vacuum & Thin Film Technology at NCC
10 p.m. Chamber: MSP International – State of the Airport 2016
11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: February
Wednesday, March 1
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fist Fight”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 1-7
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 27
10:30 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 27
10:40 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Feb. 28
10:50 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 1
11:05 p.m. Kennedy Impact: March 1
11:20 p.m. Jaguar News and Views: Feb. 23
11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: February
Thursday, March 2
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Feb. 23
8 p.m. Commission Updates: February
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fist Fight”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 1-7
9:30 p.m. Chamber: MSP International – State of the Airport 2016
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Vacuum & Thin Film Technology at NCC
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.