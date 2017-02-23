Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF RICHFIELD

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids will be received for the Richfield Ice Arena Improvements by the City of Richfield, Minnesota, in the Bartholomew Room of the Richfield Municipal Center at 6700 Portland Avenue, Richfield, MN 55423, until 11:00 A.M. local time on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud for the furnishing of all labor, materials, and all else necessary for the following:

Ice System Replacement

The Work generally consists of removing the existing Rink 1 sand ice rink floor, Rink 2 concrete ice rink floor and Rink 1 and Rink 2 refrigeration equipment; constructing a new concrete ice rink floors; constructing a new combined ammonia refrigeration system. Work includes demolition, excavation, concrete, refrigeration equipment, piping, insulation, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, controls, and related items.

A MANDATORY Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at the Richfield Ice Arena, 636 East 66th Street, Richfield, MN 55423.

All Bids must be prepared on the Bid Form contained in the Bidding Documents and submitted in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders.

Bidders desiring a copy of the Bidding Documents may obtain them electronically from Quest CDN at http://www.questcdn.com (eBidDoc Number 4861707) or through Stevens Engineers website at www.stevensengineers.com. Bidding Documents may be seen at the Richfield Municipal Center and at the Issuing Office of Stevens Engineers, Inc, Consulting Engineers, 2211 ONeil Road, Hudson, WI 54016 (651) 436-2075.

Direct inquiries to the Engineers Project Manager, Jason Raverty at [email protected]

Bid Security in the amount of 5 percent of the amount of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

The Owner reserves the right to retain the deposits of the 3 lowest Bidders for a period not to exceed 60 days after the date and time set for the Opening of Bids. No Bids may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after the date and time set for the Opening of Bids.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein, and further reserves the right to award the Contract to the best interests of the Owner.

Elizabeth VanHoose

City Clerk

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

February 23, 2017

654873