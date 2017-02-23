Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received at the office of the City Engineer, 1700 W 98th St, Bloomington, MN 55431, up to the time of bid opening, for construction of the:

S.P. 107-030-006 CITY OF BLOOMINGTON ITS FIBER PROJECT

Which consists of:

Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the City of Bloomington Public Works South Conference Room at 1700 W 98th St at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21st, 2017.

Plans, Specifications, and Proposal forms are on file and are available from the office of the City Engineer, 1700 West 98th Street, Bloomington, MN 55431, upon non-refundable deposit of $75. Project documents are also available at the City web site www.ci.bloomington.mn.us, Keyword Construction Bidding The complete set of digital bidding documents are available for downloading at no cost using the City e-gram site. Users will need a ConneX account to access the City e-gram site. Sign up or Log in at: https://connex.mn.uccs.com/. For technical help related to ConneX, please call 612-568-8227.

Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Works Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.

READ CAREFULLY THE WAGES SCALES AND DIVISION A OF THE SPECIAL

PROVISIONS AS THEY AFFECT THIS PROJECT

The Minnesota Department of Transportation hereby notifies all bidders:

in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Act), as amended and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Subtitle A Part 21, Non-discrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation, it will affirmatively assure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded maximum opportunity to participate and/or to submit bids in response to this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, disability, age, religion, sex or national origin in consideration for an award;

in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as amended, and Title 23, Code of Federal Regulations, Part 230 Subpart A-Equal Employment Opportunity on Federal and Federal-Aid Construction Contracts (including supportive services), it will affirmatively assure increased participation of minority groups and disadvantaged persons and women in all phases of the highway construction industry, and that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be provided to all persons without regard to their race, color, disability, age, religion, sex or national origin;

in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.08 Unfair discriminatory Practices, it will affirmatively assure that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be offered to all persons without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, status with regard to public assistance, membership or activity in a local commission, disability, sexual orientation, or age;

in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.36 Certificates of Compliance for Public Contracts, and 363A.37 Rules for Certificates of Compliance, it will assure that appropriate parties to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement possess valid Certificates of Compliance.

If you are not a current holder of a compliance certificate issued by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and intend to bid on any job in this advertisement you must contact the Department of Human Rights immediately for assistance in obtaining a certificate.

The following notice from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights applies to all contractors:

It is hereby agreed between the parties that Minnesota Statute, section 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 are incorporated into any contract between these parties based on this specification or any modification of it. A copy of Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 is available upon request from the contracting agency.

It is hereby agreed between the parties that this agency will require affirmative action requirements be met by contractors in relation to Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules 5000.3600. Failure by a contractor to implement an affirmative action plan or make a good faith effort shall result in revocation of its certificate or revocation of the contract (Minnesota Statute 363A.36, Subd. 2 and 3).

No bids will be considered unless sealed, labeled as a bid for the project, and filed with the City Engineer of Bloomington and accompanied by Bid Security, in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders (to be forfeited as liquidated damages in the event the bid be accepted and the bidder shall fail to enter promptly into a written contract and furnish the required bonds). The Contractor is responsible for the delivery of the bid to the office of the City Engineer. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids, to waive informalities, to award the contract in whole or in part, and to award to the bidder the City determines is in the Citys best interest.

The City of Bloomington hereby notifies all bidders that businesses owned and controlled by minorities or women will be afforded maximum feasible opportunity to submit bids and/or proposals and will not be subjected to discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex, age, religion, ancestry, handicap, public assistance, marital or national origin.

The City of Bloomington does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admission or access to, or treatment or employment in, its services, programs, or activities. Upon request, accommodation will be provided to allow individuals with disabilities to participate in all City of Bloomington services, programs and activities. Upon request, the City will attempt to accommodate special needs for this information.

Starting January 1, 2013, an alternative means to disperse public notices for bids, request for proposals, and request for information may be found on the City of Bloomingtons website, www.ci.bloomington.mn.us/bids per Minnesota State Statutes 331A.03 Subd. 3. Alternative dissemination of bids and requests.

A minimum goal of 11.4% Good Faith Effort to be subcontracted to Disadvantaged Business Enterprises.

Shelly A. Pederson, City Engineer

Council Approval Date

January 23, 2017

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

February 23, March 2, 9, 2017

655035

http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/02/655035-1.pdf