178 new Americans take the oath at Richfield High School

Soon-to-be Americans take the oath of citizenship Feb. 22 at Richfield High School. Their citizenship was made official as soon as the oath was completed.

The United States got a little stronger the morning of Feb. 21, as the country gained 178 new citizens.

“The strength of this country is the diversity of its citizens,” Federal Judge Donovan Frank told the immigrants and their families shortly after leading their oath of citizenship in the Richfield High School auditorium.

“And so that’s why you bless this country by becoming citizens, because we are a stronger country with you than we were just few minutes ago.”

Having arrived from 42 countries and five continents, the new Americans were honored by an address from Frank, messages from city and school leaders, and a rendition of the National Anthem performed by the Richfield High School Choir.

Sitting in a packed auditorium, each immigrant had their own story, Frank acknowledged.

"Some of you left in the dead of night out of fear for your life and your family's, or fear that you'd never see your loved ones again. Some of you left on very friendly terms with no such fear," he said.

The new citizens gained perspective as they listened to the interim mayor of Richfield, Michael Howard, explain how his own ancestors were among America’s the first immigrants.

“Too often, some of us forget that we are a nation of immigrants,” Howard said.

“Whether your family came to this country on the Mayflower fleeing religious persecution, as some of my ancestors did, or whether your American journey begins here today, so much more ties us together than divides us, and adding your story to the American tapestry enriches our community and country.”

Some Richfield High School students watched from the auditorium balcony as the new citizens took the oath below, reminding superintendent Steve Unowsky of the schools’ own diverse composition.

“They don’t look much different than you look in the rows down here,” Unowsky told the new Americans.

The audience of citizens – coming from places like Canada, Mexico, Belgium, Syria and China – were implored to make good on their new status by sharing their cultures and taking civic action to make their new country a better one.

Howard’s only request, other than savoring the memory of the day, “is to put your citizenship into action.”

“Your new country needs you more than now more than ever. Powerful voices have urged us to focus more on our differences than our common decency and dreams as Americans,” Howard said.

He suggested the citizens get to know their neighbors, attend public meetings, join a community group, or call their mayor or city council member. “And I hope that one day somebody in this auditorium will run for public office themselves,” Howard said.

While the oath of citizenship requires those taking it to swear away loyalty to a foreign country, Frank reminded his audience that it isn’t asking them to renounce their cultural practices and values.

“You should not only carry those with you, but please share them with everyone around you, not just your family,” Frank requested.

The act of becoming a citizen is the act of pursuing a dream, the federal judge acknowledged, citing his own humble beginnings.

“I was born about 90 miles from here in a little farm town close to the Iowa border,” Frank said, describing a father who quit school in eighth grade to work on the farm, going on to marry the farm girl next door.

They couldn’t afford to send him to college but told him to follow his dreams, he said.

“I’m a pretty average guy,” Frank said. “If I can do it, you can do it.”