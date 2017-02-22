STEM School sends record number of competitors to Future Problem Solving tourney

The results of a Jan. 28 regional competition mean Richfield STEM School’s Future Problem Solving Team has the most individuals and teams advancing to the state tournament in the school’s history.

The team of Maren Fricke, Teagan McCarty, Julia Som and Samantha Wolfe finished in second place. They will advance to the Saturday, March 25, state tournament at St. Cloud Apollo High School, along with several other Future Problem Solving competitors.

For the state competition, the team members will be assigned to address the topic of identity theft as they explore ways to solve the problem and compare their results to their peers.

Two other teams from Richfield STEM School are going to state. The team of Henry Bowman, Zach Nutting and Victoria Whaley were selected as an at-large team. The team of Quinn Cossette, Matthew Kraus, Amelia Rheinhardt and Olivia Tornoe were extended a state tournament invite as well.

Competitors also had the chance to advance as individuals. Richfield STEM School students Aditya Suresh and Maddy Johnson advanced to state in the individuals category.