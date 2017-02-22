Richfield residents can vote for mayor early

Richfield residents have multiple ways to cast their ballots in the upcoming special election for mayor.

Although the election between City Councilmember Pat Elliott and Dan Oxendale is Tuesday, March 7, residents may head to the polls before election day by participating in direct voting at the Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.

Direct voting is open from Tuesday, Feb. 28, through Monday, March 6. Voters will be able to place their ballots directly into a ballot counter during the following hours:

• Feb. 28 through March 3 – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Monday, March 6, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents may also vote absentee without an excuse at the Richfield Municipal Center Information Desk.

Applications can be requested by calling 612-861-0580 or by visiting mnvotes.org. The website is also where citizens can register to vote.

Elliott and Oxendale have agreed to answer questions for a voters guide scheduled for the March 2 edition of the Richfield Sun Current.

Visit http://cityofrichfield.org/departments/city-clerk/voter-services for more information on the special election.