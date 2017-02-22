Richfield Police reports, Feb. 8-14

For Feb. 8-14, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

Feb. 8 – After stopping a vehicle for failing to drive in a single lane at West 66th Street and Northbound Interstate 35W around midnight, police arrested the driver for third-degree DWI and cited a passenger for not having insurance.

Police responded to a physical altercation between an adult and a juvenile at Richfield Middle School around 3 p.m.

Feb. 9 – Police arrested a driver for third-degree DWI at Penn Avenue and westbound Interstate 494 around 12:45 a.m.

A fraud victim lost $860 after being sent a fraudulent check, having attempted to sell an item on Craigslist, it was reported around 10:30 a.m.

Police arrested a man for a domestic abuse order-for-protection violation on the 7400 block of Penn Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

A vehicle theft was reported on the 7400 block of Cedar Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 6200 block of Garfield Avenue around 6:45 p.m. The theft amount was $60.

Feb. 10 – A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 6200 block of Garfield Avenue around 3:15 a.m. The theft amount was $500.

A second-degree assault with a weapon was reported on the 900 block of West 66th Street around 9:15 a.m.

Feb. 11 – Police arrested a man for a domestic abuse order for protection violation on the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue around 1 p.m. The suspect had two or more prior violations.

An unknown female stole several power tools from Menards over the course of two days, it was reported around 1 p.m.

A suspect in an armed robbery on the 6500 block of Penn Avenue was arrested around 4:45 p.m.

Upon responding to a domestic assault on the 2700 block of West 66th Street around 5:30 p.m., police arrested a suspect who made threats in front of an officer and the victim. The suspect was arrested.

Feb. 12 – Police found a loaded gun and a small amount of marijuana in the back seat of a vehicle on the 6200 block of Pleasant Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

Responding to the 1000 block of East 77th Street on a disturbance around 5:30 a.m., police arrested a male suspect for damage to property and driving with a cancelled license.

Police located a stolen vehicle at West 66th Street and Lyndale Avenue around 10:15 p.m. All subjects were detained without incident. Police arrested a female on an outstanding warrant.

Feb. 13 – A vehicle theft was reported at the Hub shopping center around 6 p.m.

Police responded to a domestic assault between an uncle and a nephew on the 7100 block of 18th Avenue around 7:30 p.m. The suspect left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

Feb. 14 – The driver of a vehicle stopped for driving with the high-beams on turned out to be a 15-year-old who was drinking. The suspect gave a false name to officers.

The stop occurred at East 68th Street and Cedar Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Police arrested a man for possession of a pistol and providing officers with a false name, following a vehicle stop at Target around 1:15 a.m. Several other parties were cited and released.

Two people stole $71 worth of cigarettes from the SuperAmerica at 826 W. 66th St., it was reported around 10:15 a.m.

Two suspects stole more than $1,000 from Target, it was reported around 10:45 a.m.

Richfield Police responded to a report of two Bloomington officers being assaulted at South Education Center around 1 p.m. Richfield police located a juvenile suspect and cited the party for obstructing the legal process, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.

An adult male patient assaulted officers while they were escorting the individual in an ambulance on a transport hold. The incident occurred on the 6400 block of Penn Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

A victim on the 6300 block of 14th Avenue reported his vehicle was left unattended in his driveway when it was stolen. The vehicle was later located a few blocks away. A juvenile was located running from the vehicle.