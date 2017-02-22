Sports Photo: Flying down the state slope Published February 22, 2017 at 1:00 pm By Jason Olson Sports Editor Eden Prairie sophomore Becca Divine skies to a 10th place finish at state alpine ski meet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik on Feb. 16. Divine finished with a two-run time of 1:19.14 after turning in the 12th quickest first run time of 39.71 and improved to ninth place on the second run in 39.43. Blake’s Nellie Ide had the top time on each run to take the state title in 1:13.63 ahead of Orono’s runner-up Rossie Hust who clocked in at 1:14.54. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)