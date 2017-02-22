Party will celebrate Bloomington School District’s centennial

The Education Foundation of Bloomington is hosting a 100th birthday party and all-school reunion in celebration of Bloomington Public Schools’ centennial year.

The event is 6 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Bloomington Doubletree Hotel, 7800 Normandale Blvd.

The evening will include a 7 p.m. dinner and live entertainment from The Classics Big Band and Nostalgics Vocal Quartet.

“The centennial celebration is for more than just our school system,” said Supt. Les Fujitake. “It’s for the tens of thousands of students who have learned and graduated from our schools, for the remarkably dedicated employees who have prepared children to grow and learn, for the dedicated school board members and leaders who have shaped and guided the district to face each new decade of promise, and for our community, our greatest supporters through the years.”

The cost is $50 per person through Feb. 28 and $75 per person or $130 per couple beginning March 1.

Registration is available online at bloomingtonschools.org/centennial.

Info: 952-681-6403