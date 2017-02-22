One point keeps Kennedy wrestling from state

Kennedy adds Section 5AA runner-up title; turns aim to individual sections in Orono Feb. 24-25

Things looked really good for Kennedy wrestling to break through to its first state tournament for the first time since placing third in 2009.

Kennedy mowed through Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy 78-6 and Fridley 46-16 to return to the Section 5AA final at Totino-Grace in Fridley on Saturday. Kennedy senior captain Noah Keith carries the Section 5AA runner-up trophy off the mat at Totino-Grace on Saturday. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

Totino-Grace successfully defended its 2016 section title by a 31-30 score.

Kennedy needed to overcome a forfeit at 120 pounds after freshman Joe Jeans (22-14) missed the target weight on the weigh-in and without another wrestler at the spot in the line, was forced to conceded six points.

Before the finals began, Kennedy coach Chuck Vavrosky found himself in a familiar spot, one win away from sending the entire team to Xcel Energy Center for the state meet, only to have something go wrong and leave the mat with the runner-up trophy. “I don’t know how many times I’ve been in this position and not gone on to state.”

Looking back on the razor-thin loss, Vavrosky was very disappointed in the result but found a silver lining.

“We had a number of kids wrestle the best match of their life to put us in a position to win it,” he said, pointing out senior Percy Willingham wrestling back-to-back state entrants losing 6-3 and 5-4. “And he’s only in his third season of wrestling.”

Vavrosky added how much this hurts him on a different level knowing how much goes into the program. “My heart just bleeds for every one of these kids,” he said.

Kennedy sophomore Kole Krause opened the match with a 6-4 decision for a quick 3-0 team leader after being nearly pinned in the first period.

Totino’s second-ranked wrestler at 113 pounds, Jake Svihel, eventually pinned sophomore Allen Everson in the final 30 seconds of the match. Everson briefly stopped the match with what appeared to be a shoulder injury with 10 seconds left in the second period.

Triston Zuniga picked up the six-point forfeit at 120 pounds to give Totino a 12-3 lead and Kennedy junior Billy Reineccius trailed 9-0 after two periods before escaping late and scored a reversal to make it a 13-3 major loss at 126 pounds to grow the Totino lead to 16-3. Kennedy junior Xavier Judge, top, controls the leg of Totino-Grace’s Josh Clarke during the Section 5AA team final in Fridley. Judge won a 9-5 decision at 132 pounds. (Sun Current staff photos by Jason Olson)

Xavier Judge and Reese Averbeck scored decisions at 132 and 138 pounds respectively to make it 16-9 after six matches. Judge was able to stay one move ahead for a 9-5 decision and Averbeck, a junior, trailed 3-0 after two periods before roaring back in the third period with six points, tying the match with a reversal with one minute to go.

Eighth grader Isaac Grahams moved up to 145 pounds but Totino’s Will Jaeger scored a pin in 59 seconds to make it 22-9. Two seniors squared off at 152 pounds with Willingham taking on Totino’s No. 6 ranked (at 145 pounds) Michael Menth. Willingham was down 2-0 after the first and 5-1 after the second period and despite a flurry of action in the third period, couldn’t find the proper move to put him over the edge in a key match losing 5-4 to give Totino a 25-9 edge with six matches left.

Kennedy senior Alexis Franco picked up a 5-2 decision at 160 pounds, earning an escape to take a 3-2 lead to start the second period and lead 5-2 going into the third period. The decision made it 25-12.

Kennedy junior Jake Leicht was held out of the Brooklyn Center match but pinned Fridley’s Ben ZayZay at 2:19 of their 170-pound match in the semifinals.

Leicht returned to the mat to face Totino’s Kameron White at 170 pounds and was pinned in the second period. White led 2-0 early before Leicht reversed the move to end the first period tied 2-2. Leicht was on his back in the second period and couldn’t work loose, eventually losing by fall with 23.9 second left in the period. Totino increased its lead to 31-12 with four matches left.

Keith won by injury default at 182 pounds to cut the lead to 31-18 with three matches to go. Totino sent freshman Joe Reak to the mat instead of sending No. 3 ranked Jared Florell for the default.

Senior Erick Cruz Lopez used his powerful counter moves to keep it close with Totino’s No. 8 ranked Nate Schutz before scoring a 13-7 decision. Each time Schutz took a risk, Lopez made him pay with a take down to pile up the points. He led 4-1 after the first period, trailed 5-4 in the second period but led 8-6 by the end of the second period.

“Erick’s tough to beat and that was two pretty good kids going at it,” Vavrosky said.

The decision made it 31-21 with two matches left.

Senior Alchan Robbs, ranked No. 6 at 220 pounds, knew he would need more than a decision to keep hopes alive for Kennedy fans.

He remained aggressive throughout and earned a 7-0 win over Hunter Christenson but couldn’t turn Christenson to pile up the points to make it 31-24. Kennedy senior Erick Cruz Lopez, back, pulls Totino-Grace’s Nate Schutz during a 13-7 decision win at 195 pounds on Saturday.

Six points is the most points one team can pick up in a match – which is a fall or pin. Making up seven points is the baseball equivalent hitting a five-run Grand Slam.

Without a seven-point play, Kennedy’s fate was decided but senior Richie Juberian came out on fire at 285 pounds, earning a pin 28 seconds into the second period after leading 4-1 after the opening period.

“That’s what Richie needs to do to wrestle in individuals to get to state,” Vavrosky said. “Sometimes he goes out there and wrestles like that and sometimes he clams up but he just kept coming and Richie did a great job.”

After the match, Keith graciously accepted the Section 5AA runner-up trophy, followed by a brief, but passionate team meeting behind the bench.

Background

In 2016, Totino edged Kennedy 36-28 in a dual that came down to the bigger weights.

“We tried to bump up our 220-pounder to heavyweight and didn’t work too well,” Vavrosky said.

Kennedy lost in the Section 2AAA opening round in 2015; semifinals in 2014, 2013 and 2011 and quarterfinals in 2012. Kennedy lost the 2AAA final to Northfield 39-34 in 2010 at Kennedy High School.

In 2009, Kennedy beat Prior Lake 40-27 to reach state and then defeated Cambridge-Isanti 37-30 to win the Class AAA third place title at state that featured Robby Fischer at 135 pounds and Dylan Ness at 140 pounds.

This season, Kennedy posted a 17-10 dual record that included a 41-22 loss to Class AA No. 2 ranked Scott West 41-22 on Feb. 9.

“We knew we had our work cut out for us going into it knowing they were ranked second in the state but we ended up having three tight matches (113, 140 and 285 pounds),” Vavrosky said with a number of seniors on Senior Night. “We put our best foot forward.”

Sophomore Kole Krause started the dual on a strong note earning a second-round pin at 106 pounds to give a lift to the Eagles bench that included seniors Erick Cruz Lopez, Alexis Franco, Percy Willingham and Richie Juberian.

The Metro West Conference champions went 4-0 and had 10 of the 14 wrestlers earn all-conference recognition.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @SunSportsJason