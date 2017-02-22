Jaguars excel at state alpine meet

Gasser, Schneider earn all-state honors

Bloomington Jefferson junior Morgan Gasser and senior Kyle Schneider each earned all-state honors after competing in the state alpine ski meet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik Feb. 15.

Gasser placed 19th with a two-run combined time of one minute, 22.84 seconds, five-hundreths of a second ahead of Chisago Lakes Area’s Hannah Stec. Gasser trailed the Wildcats skier by two-hundreths of a second after the first run but turned in a sub-41 second, second run (40.99). Jefferson junior Morgan Gasser on course Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the 2017 Alpine Slalom Championships at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Gasser was 17th in the run order for the first run and 20th on the course for the second run.

She improved by 48 places in the final rankings over her 2016 state performance where she finished 77th overall in runs of 43.07 and 54.47 seconds for a combined time of 1:37.54.

Schneider improved on his opening run position, 39.72 seconds to place 21st with a second-run time of 40.60 which was 17th best for a combined time of 1:20.32 or 18-hundreths of a second ahead of Breck’s Liam O’Neil in 18th place and nine-hundreths off the 16th place time posted by Lakeville South’s Brandon Wentworth.

Schneider was 33rd in the run order for the first run and 36th for the second run.

Jefferson senior Kyle Schneider on course Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the 2017 Alpine Slalom Championships at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Last season, Schneider finished 33rd overall in 1:15.60 after runs of 38.50 and 37.10 while joined by his Jaguars teammates including brothers Alex Schneider (twin) and Matthew Schneider with junior Matthew Gasser and 2016 graduates Ryan Murray and Hunter Berg.

Season success

Bloomington had a strong regular season on the area slopes as the boys captured the Buck Hill Invite title on Jan. 20 led by Kyle Schneider finishing sixth overall, junior Matt Gasser 14th, Alex Schneider 17th, senior Hunter Berg 28th, sophomore Nathan Heeter 42nd and freshman Matthew Schneider 57th overall.

That was preceded with a successful finish at the Martin Luther King Weekend Invite at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik Jan. 14.

Bloomington boys placed third in the afternoon team race thanks to Kyle Schneider posting the second-best two-run time in 1:13.97, trailing Chisago Lake’s champion Anders Brown (1:11.17). Gasser was eighth overall followed by Berg in 26th and Matt Schneider 44th.

In the morning races, Kyle Schneider finished third in 1:12.88, trailing only Brown and Stillwater’s Parker Smith. Schneider’s opening run of 36.60 was the second best and followed up with the seventh quickest second-run time of 36.28.

At the Section 6 meet at Buck Hill on Feb. 7, Mankato West captured the team title with 410 points followed by Edina with 399 points and Lakeville South with 398 points. Jefferson boys finished fourth in the standings with 353.5 points. Kyle Schneider finished ninth overall in 49.88 after opening with the 15th place time on the opening run of 23.38 seconds. Alex Schneider close behind in 26th overall with the second-best time on the team in 53.27, Berg was 30th, Gasser was 49th, Heeter was 53rd and Matt Schneider was 55th.

Girls

Morgan Gasser finished fifth overall in the Section 6 girls race with a time of 50.79 seconds to qualify for the state meet. She opened with the fourth-best opening run of 24.87 and followed up with a time of 25.92 on her second run on the Buck Hill course.

At state, she garnered 19th place in a time of 1:22.84. She was 28th after the opening run of 41.85 and improved seven places on her second run time of 40.99 which was the 21st best time.

Her highest finish of the season came at the Buck Hilll Invite in January when she finished third overall in 54.03 seconds, trailing Lakeville North’s champion Bailey Servais’ time of 50.91 and Edina’s Chloe Townsend runner-up in 53.07.

Bloomington finished 13th in the team standings with 484.86 points out of 18 teams. Eighth grader Hannah Trecker was 89th overall followed by freshman Ava Buerck 96th and eighth grader Mya Buerck 110th.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @SunSportsJason