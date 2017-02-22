Former planning commissioner appointed to Bloomington City Council

A former Planning Commission member who finished runner-up in his 2001 campaign for a Bloomington City Council seat has found his way to the dais.

Eldon Spencer, 69, was appointed to the council last week, filling the District 2 seat vacated by Andrew Carlson with his election to the Minnesota House of Representatives. Spencer was among 13 applicants to fill the seat for the bulk of 2017, and was one of four semifinalists interviewed by the council Feb. 16.

His assignment will likely begin next month as a result of his travel schedule, and will span the next several months, leading up to a special election in November. The winner of that election, which Spencer is not obligated to participate in, will serve the final 25 months of the seat’s four-year term.

Spencer’s lone campaign for a council seat was during 2001. While he didn’t win the seat, he wound up serving on the city’s planning commission for six years, including serving as its chairman. He has since served on the Bloomington Charter Commission and has been a longtime member of the Bloomington Daymakers Rotary Club, including a stint as the club’s president.

His interest in serving as a city council member didn’t wane with his defeat in 2001, but he has found many activities that have kept him busy in the community in the years since.

“Without this, I would have been quite satisfied with my life,” he said.

Spencer is an attorney and partner in the Minneapolis firm Leonard, O’Brien, Spencer, Gale and Sayre. He is the son of a 41-year city attorney in Blue Earth, Minnesota, and he moved to Bloomington with his wife Ann and two daughters in 1988. His daughters have moved to opposite sides of the country, but Spencer and his wife continue to reside in the Bloomington home they moved to nearly three decades ago, he noted.

Spencer and the semifinalists answered questions on a variety of topics during 30-minute interviews last week, some related to current topics of council discussion.

With the council considering options for the future of its community center, Spencer was in agreement with one conclusion of a task force that recently studied the city’s options.

“The existing facility has lots of physical problems that are only going to get worse,” he said.

Even with improvements and repairs to the aging infrastructure, the existing Creekside Community Center would likely be difficult to maintain, he noted.

Spencer is not satisfied, however, with the research into what is needed in a modern facility, and where community needs could be met elsewhere, either through the private sector or in neighboring communities. A better analysis is needed, and he questioned if the needs the city identifies will be best served through a central facility or through decentralized facilities.

As debate continues regarding the viability of a paved state trail through the Minnesota River valley, Spencer said he needs to study the issue more. He explained that there should be a balance between the uses of a natural area so that it meets the needs of those who want a wilderness area that only the vigorous can access and those who need the use of a paved trail in order to have access.

Spencer was a runner-up in 2001, and it looked like he might be destined to runner-up status again last week.

In addition to Spencer, the council interviewed District 2 residents Tracy Albinson, Rod Axtell and Lenny Klevan Schmitz for the seat. The appointment required a majority approval of the council, meaning four of the six members needed to agree upon who would fill the seat.

According to the city charter, the council had up to three votes to reach a majority. Should the council have failed to do so, the appointment would have become the decision of Mayor Gene Winstead, who said he preferred to avoid that outcome.

Council members voted by roll call vote, and agreed prior to the first vote that any candidate receiving fewer than two votes would be dropped from consideration. The first round of votes gave three to Albinson, two to Spencer, one to Axtell and none to Schmitz. Axtell and Schmitz were dropped from consideration. Based upon the votes cast during the first ballot, it appeared that either Albinson would win or the council would have a 3-3 tie after the second round of voting.

Councilmember Dwayne Lowman was the first to vote during each round. Although he voted for Albinson on the first ballot, he switched his vote to Spencer for the second ballot. While that swung a vote in Spencer’s favor, he didn’t win the seat until the sixth vote was cast. Winstead, the last to vote, had voted for Axtell during the first round. With the other council candidates holding to their first-round choices, Winstead’s vote for Spencer gave him a 4-2 majority.