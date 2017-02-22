Eden Prairie Police investigating armed robbery

On Friday, Feb. 17, Eden Prairie Police responded to a report of an armed robbery near a business on the 15700 block of Venture Lane.

When police arrived, a 54-year-old female victim recounted exiting her place of employment at approximately 6:25 p.m. when she was approached by a white male suspect. She said that the male, who she thought may be in his early 20s, was wearing all black with his face partially covered. The man displayed a hand gun and demanded her belongings.

The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction, possibly on foot or a bicycle, with the victim’s purse and its contents. A responding K-9 officer was unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information related to this case, or who may have witnessed something suspicious in the area, is asked to call 952-949-6200 and report it to law enforcement.

Police would also like to remind the public that while armed robberies are not common in Eden Prairie, it is always important to remain vigilant about personal safety with the following safety tips:

• Be aware of your surroundings and whenever possible, travel in a familiar, well-lit, high-traffic area, especially after dark.

• Avoid using your phone in public; it not only distracts you from what’s happening around you, but can also be a target for theft.

• Carry as few valuables as possible – such as wallets, money, electronics, etc. – and carry them in your pockets, rather than a purse or bag.

• If you become the victim of a robbery, do not attempt to chase or apprehend the suspect yourself – it is safest to let your belongings go, take note of the individual’s gender, race, clothing, license plate and direction in which they fled – then call 911 immediately.