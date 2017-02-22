Edina captain revs up her game against Wayzata

Grace Bowlby shows why she is a finalist for Ms. Hockey

Most of the players on the Edina High girls hockey team would call captain Grace Bowlby the perfect teammate.

She is a great talent, a University of Wisconsin scholarship winner, but she doesn’t always try to find the limelight. Edina girls hockey captains Anna Goldstein (35) and Grace Bowlby (13) hoist the Section 6AA championship trophy as Edina athletic director Troy Stein smiles with approval. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Still, there are times when she rises to the occasion and dominates a game.

That’s what happened when the Hornets played Wayzata in the Section 6AA semifinals Feb. 15 at Parade Ice Garden in Minneapolis. The perfect teammate played the perfect game as the Hornets moved on to the finals with a 6-0 win.

Bowlby’s plus/minus for the game was off the charts, as she scored a hat trick and added an assist. Her performance helped Edina improve to 24-1-1 on the season.

Following the game, the Ms. Hockey finalist talked about her season and how much she loves playing for the Hornets.

“The main thing to me is that we play as a team and have each others’ backs,” said Bowlby, who will earn her fourth All-Lake Conference award at the end of the season. “If we move the puck quickly, we know that somebody’s going to be open. We have great team chemistry, and all of us are best friends.”

As a captain along with senior goalie Anna Goldstein, Bowlby said her goal as a leader is to “keep things super positive.” Edina won the Section 6AA girls hockey tournament and head into state with a 24-1-1 record. (Sun Current photo by John Sherman)

That is easier to do when you’re winning, and the only non-wins this season have been tie with Breck and a 2-1 loss to Blake. The Hornets rolled through Lake Conference play unbeaten at 8-0-0.

Edina went into the Wayzata game as a heavy favorite, and in the final statistics, they outshot the Trojans 44-9.

“We came out tonight with a lot of positive energy,” said Bowlby. “I think nerves are good this time of year. Everyone on the team realizes we have to give it everything we have.”

Known for her skating skills, Bowlby wants to work on her upper-body strength and her shot before she heads to Madison for the 2017-18 season.

“Grace is an exceptional skater,” said Edina head coach Sami Reber, herself a Division I player for Harvard University. “She plays phenomenal hockey, day in and day out. And she is getting better all the time.”

Other coaches notice two things about Bowlby – she is hard to stop and she brings a lot of intangibles to the game.

After her team fell to the Hornets in the section game, Wayzata head coach Jess Christopherson said, “Grace is one of the best players in the state. But what I admire most about her is the way she involves her teammates.”

For Bowlby, it’s not about getting hat tricks, it’s about the integrity of the sport and helping her team win.

Her younger sister, C.C. Bowlby, assisted on two of her goals against Wayzata.

They have played together on varsity for two seasons.

“Me and my sister are super close, and we can talk about anything,” said Grace.

Later this week, the Bowlby sisters might be talking about Edina’s first state girls hockey championship. The Hornets have come close before with second- and third-place finishes. This is the year Grace Bowlby hopes to help the Hornets finish their journey.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]