Young girls hockey roster shows promising future

Top four scorers should be back including three sophomores

Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy girls hockey received the seventh seed in Section 2AA and as a result faced a tough task against No. 2 Minnetonka.

The Skippers eventually reached the section final after a 4-0 shutout of the Jaguars to end the season prematurely on Feb. 4 against the same team they opened the season against in November.

Bloomington compiled an 8-16-1 overall record and finished second in the four-team Metro West Confernce with a 3-3-0 record, six points behind champion Chaska/Chanhassen which went 6-0-0 and 17-8-0 overall. Bloomington sophomore Luci Bianchi, right, flips the puck ahead against Minnetonka in the season opener. (Sun Current photo by Jason Olson)

“We played our best hockey over the last month of the season,” Jaguars coach Mike Ryan noted how the team went from an 11-0 loss to Minnetonka in the season-opener to competing with the Skippers the second time around in the section opener. “The girls started the third period against that same team only down 1-0. We didn’t capitalize on a power play and a couple other scoring chances early in the third period or it would have gotten really fun.

“All you can ask is for your team to be able to walk away from the last game feeling proud of their effort and attitude. I know the coaches were proud and we helped the girls were as well, they sure should have been.”

The Jaguars won three-of-four games in late January, edging Holy Angels and Benilde-St. Margaret’s each 4-3 with a 3-0 loss to Chaska/Chanhassen sandwiched between before a second win over the Stars in nine days by a 6-3 score. Benilde held court at home to close out January with a 3-2 win over Bloomington.

The Jaguars couldn’t find another win coming up short against Chaska/Chanhassen by a 6-0 score on Feb. 2 and closed out the regular season with a 3-1 loss at White Bear Lake on Feb. 4.

The first 4-3 win over Holy Angels featured Jefferson’s top scorer this season, sophomore Bailey Burton scoring twice with assists from Celena Rea on both. Cayla Jungwirth and Rachel Graff picked up the additional helpers.

Burton also had two goals in the other 4-3 win, this time against Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Her second goal came 6:07 into overtime after classmate Luci Bianchi tied it up late in the third period.

Jefferson doubled-up Holy Angles 6-3 on Jan. 28, Senior Day that doubled as the banner raiser for the first Bloomington Girls Hockey Club program to reach state. Several of the current varsity members skated for that 12U program. As for the game, Jefferson had two goals from Julia Jones and Burton and Graff had two helpers.

Rachel Anderson and Graff set up Beth Mosch on a second-period goal during that 3-1 loss at White Bear Lake to close out the regular season. Sophomore Mara McClain stopped 33 shots and followed that up with 34 saves against Minnetonka. She finished with a 6-13-1 recorded making 668 saves with a 4.13 goals against average and .889 saves percentage.

The future of the program looks strong with three sophomores leading the way in scoring, led by Burton with 28 points, Rea with 20 points and Bianchi with 17 points. Graff, a junior defenseman generated eight assists for 11 points and senior captain Kristin Sako contributed seven assists and one goal.

Ryan and assistant coach Josh Levine were first-year varsity coaches and added, “Couldn’t have asked for a better experience. This is a group of girls we will never forget and to whom we are VERY grateful,” he said. “The neatest thing for me is that all the practices, meetings, planning, work, etcetera, didn’t feel like a burden at all. It was all worthwhile. The way the coaches, managers and players all worked so hard to be part of something bigger collective than each of us as individuals was VERY cool.”

Ryan went on to thank senior captains Alyson Plaman and Sako.

“They were unbelievable. We will miss them a ton.”

Looking ahead, he likes the group of returners and the combination of a strong schedule for 2017-18 will offer many compelling match ups in the near future.

“We can’t wait to set goals and see what we can get done against them,” he said.

The program will still be relatively young as a bulk of the junior varsity team was comprised of ninth graders led by coaches Allison Turgeon and Claire Bjerke and goalie coach Josh Waldron.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @SunSportsJason