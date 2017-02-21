Girls hoops snaps six-game skid in overtime win

Eden Prairie returns from Kasson-Mantorville with third victory

Eden Prairie girls basketball snapped a six game losing streak with a 69-66 win at Kasson-Mantorville on Feb. 18. It was the Eagles second win since Jan. 26 and third win of the season to improve to 3-20.

The Eagles kept it close during the recent six-game losing streak, losing each game by eight points or less including the final regular season home game, a 58-50 loss to Minnetonka on Feb. 16. Eden Prairie’s Jordan Schinas, middle, splits between the Chaska defense. (Sun Current photo by Jason Olson)

Junior Kira Mosley led the way with her ninth game scoring more than 20 points. She made all six free throws and was 7-of-19 from the field with 23 points plus eight rebounds and a season-high four steals.

Jordan Schinas and Sophia Huges also scored in double digits with 11 and 10 points, repsectively while 6-1 sophomore Abby Johnson blocked another four shots to give her 35 on the season.

Schinas, a senior guard, had a season-best five assists in a 74-64 loss to Sioux Falls (South Dakota) Washington on Feb. 4 to go along with 28 points and again in a 60-52 loss to Wayzata on Feb. 10 to go along with 11 points.

Boys

Eden Prairie comes into the final week of the regular season hoping to return senior Owen Chose to the floor. He’s been held out of the last two games after initially injuring his shoulder while scoring a season-high 37 points in an 81-77 double-overtime loss at Lakeville North on Feb. 6. He played through the injury for two games before deciding rest might be the best course of action to recover in time for sections. He had a season-low five points in a 75-62 loss at home to Wayzata on Feb. 10.

Freshman guard Drake Dobbs led the Eagles with 21 points against the Trojans while Will Pahl and Kyler Kluge followed suit with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Coach David Flom said they hope to have Chose back in the line up for Friday’s game against Hopkins.

“Before the last week we were very consistent, not necessarily getting the win but playing well against some of the top teams,” he said as they came up short in overtime against Cretin-Derham Hall and double overtime against Lakeville North. “I liked the consistent effort and of course we’d like to have more wins against the top 10 opponents.”

Since playing without Chose for the last two games, Flom said the scoring or defense hasn’t been to the same level and they’re still trying to figure out the right rotation to play to the strengths of the rest of the team.

“In the two games we just haven’t shot the ball well,” he said about the losses to Wayzata and Robbinsdale Armstrong.

ep29 girls bb 27 Eden Prairie senior guard Jordan Schinas had 28 points in a 74-64 loss to Sioux Falls Washington on Feb. 4. (Sun Current photo by Jason Olson)