Jefferson nordic skiers tested on state course

Clarke, Olson finish within seconds of each other at Giant’s Ridge

Bloomington Jefferson teammates Anders Olson and Matt Clarke competed in the state nordic meet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik Feb. 16.

Clarke, a sophomore, edged Olson, a senior in the two-race pursuit format in 32 minutes, 33.7 seconds to 32:34.2, respectively. Jefferson senior Anders Olson, left, and junior Matt Clarke finished within two seconds of each other at the state nordic meet. (Submitted photo)

Skiers headed out in the morning on a 5k freestyle race before the afternoon 5k classical race in a staggered pursuit format.

Olson sat in 68th place after the freestyle race while Clarke was 94th, 21 seconds back.

Minneapolis Southwest beat out Wayzata for the boys team title by 11 points followed by St. Paul Highland Park, Forest Lake and Mora to round out the top-five teams.

