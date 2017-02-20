Gallery: Eden Prairie Talon Robotics team holds demonstration

< >

The Eden Prairie Talon Robotics Team held a demonstration for Metro Self-Storage in Eden Prairie, one of their sponsors, on Feb. 1.

After a short presentation on the group’s pursuits, the team showed off what one of their competition-hardened robots was capable of — in this case, picking up and hurling a ball into the air.

Composed of students from freshmen to seniors, the program has its team members competing in dozens of events each year, developing skills in engineering, design and computer programming.

For more information, visit team 2502.com.

(Sun Current staff photos by Sean Miner)