Bloomington receives Safe and Sustainable Snow Fighting Award

The city of Bloomington received the Salt Institute’s Safe and Sustainable Snow Fighting Award for excellence in environmental consciousness and effective management in the storage of winter road salt.

“Each winter snow fighters take incredible risks on icy roads, working long shifts to clear our roads of snow and ice and make them safe,” Salt Institute Pres. Lori Roman said. “They prioritize both public safety and the environment by effective practices that use just the right amount of salt at the right place and at the right time.”

A handful of agencies in the United States and Canada have received the award. Recipients must meet or exceed more than 60 different criteria covering storage, equipment, safety, environmental protection and service.

“This award means a lot to the city of Bloomington,” Public Works Assistant Maintenance Supt. Ken Frosig said. “It reassures us that we are making good decisions when it comes to snow and ice control, and the efforts of the public works staff who clear our roads are among the best.”