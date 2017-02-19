Bloomington church to host book discussion March 7

The Church of St. Edward in Bloomington will host a book discussion next month.

Adults who have read “The Dark Lady’s Mask” by Mary Sharratt are invited to the discussion. It begins 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the church, 9401 Nesbitt Ave.

Set in London in 1593, Aemilia Bassano Lanier is beautiful and accomplished when a ragged, little-known poet named Shakespeare changes everything. “The Dark Lady’s Mask” gives voice to a real Renaissance woman in every sense of the word.

Info: stedwardschurch.org