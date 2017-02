A Mall of America restaurant will host meal packaging this weekend for families in need.

CRAVE has invited Minnesota Vikings alumni, players and cheerleaders to the Macy’s court area of the mall 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. Volunteers who help pack meals for needy families will receive a complimentary drink or a child’s meal ticket redeemable at CRAVE.

The restaurant will feature chef demonstrations and offer appetizers during the event.

Info: tr.im/crave