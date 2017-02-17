Retired writer honored during Feb. 1 event

When Greg Kleven joined the sports department at Sun Newspapers in January of 1973, his arrival coincided with the first year of Title IX sports opportunities for Minnesota high school girls.

It was an exciting time for Minnesota girls as high school interscholastic competition began with gymnastics, swimming, basketball and track and field.

Shortly after settling into his desk at the Sun office in Bloomington, Kleven saw a press release regarding a girls sports event.

“Is this something I should go to?” he asked one of the veteran sportswriters on the staff.

“I wouldn’t bother with it,” the colleague said. Greg Kleven

But Kleven had a mind of his own and attended the gymnastics event. For 43 years, he covered girls sports, ranging from volleyball to tennis to skiing to softball. No one ever had to told him to be there. He wanted to be there.

On Feb. 1, Kleven, who recently retired, won the Kwame McDonald Media Award during National Girls and Women in Sports Day at the Minnesota History Center. He was unable to receive the award in person, due to a recent illness, but other members of the Sun sports staff accepted the award on his behalf.

Earlier this year, Kleven reflected on his longtime commitment to girls and women’s sports coverage.

He worked at Sun Newspapers for 43 years, rarely taking a week off. He estimated he wrote five girls sports stories per week – sometimes more – during that period. That would have put his total at about 250 a year for a grand total of approximately 10,000 articles. Combine that with all of the articles he has written on boys sports, and it’s easy to see why he was named to six halls of fame during his career.

In retirement, Kleven hopes to continue to follow the high school sports programs he has written about in the past. When he stepped down from his position last year, he was reporting on the high school sports programs at Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Bloomington Jefferson, Bloomington Kennedy, Eden Prairie and St. Louis Park.

Kleven was not the only suburban recipient of a National Girls and Women in Sports award this year.

Former Hopkins teacher and coach Bonnie Young Johnson won a 2017 Breaking Barriers Award. Former Hopkins athlete Deb Weinreis, who now works at the Minnesota Recreation and Parks Association, received a Special Merit Award.

Patty Berg, the late women’s professional golf champion, is the winner of the 2017 Minnesota Legacy Award.

Paralympic swimmer Mallory Weggemann is the winner of the 2017 Wilma Rudolph Courage Award.

