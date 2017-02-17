Bloomington church to host Family Blast this weekend

Cedar Valley Church of Bloomington will host its annual Family Blast this weekend.

The Family Blast features activities for families with children age 3 through fifth grade. Activities are 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the church, 8600 Bloomington Ave.

The theme of this year’s Family Blast is ninja warrior. Activities will include ninja warrior obstacle courses, large inflatables, carnival games, face painting, snacks and prizes.

A program will follow from 4-5 p.m.

Pre-registration is encouraged, and families will be asked to sign a waiver form.

Info: 952-854-1100