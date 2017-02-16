Woman accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend in the chest

A 23-year-old Minneapolis woman was charged with second-degree assault, accused of stabbing her ex-girlfriend in the chest.

Bloomington police officers were called to Methodist Hospital in St. Louis park on the morning of Jan. 30, where they spoke with a 20-year-old victim and a witness, according to the complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court.

The victim said she and her current girlfriend were at their apartment on the 8700 block of Wentworth Avenue, along with the suspect. The victim and her girlfriend allowed the suspect to spend the night and sleep on the couch of their apartment. The suspect asked her ex-girlfriend several times to sleep on the couch with her, but she refused, the complaint noted.

The suspect eventually attacked her ex-girlfriend, punching her and pulling her hair. The victim broke free from the suspect’s attack with the help of her 19-year-old girlfriend, according to the complaint.

The suspect then went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife, so the victim fled to the bathroom. When she later exited, the suspect allegedly charged at her with the knife, grazing the victim’s arm before stabbing her twice in the chest. The victim required six staples to close one of the wounds and two staples to close the other, the complaint noted.

The victim’s girlfriend was able to disarm the suspect and took the victim to the hospital. Following interviews at the hospital, the suspect was arrested, according to the complaint.

If convicted the suspect faces up to 10 years in jail and a $6,000 to $20,000 fine.

Attacked by neighbor

A 42-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and fifth-degree assault, accused of attacking a neighbor in his apartment building.

Police officers were called twice to the 2000 block of West 90th Street. Officers were dispatched the second time at approximately 1:30 a.m. Feb. 2. A 45-year-old resident of the building said that she had been attacked by the suspect for a second time, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Kim Clauson.

The suspect and victim are longtime residents of the building, but have never been in a relationship, according to the victim. When officers responded to a call the previous evening, the woman said that the suspect broke her glasses and punched her. Officers were unable to make contact with the suspect at his apartment so they left the building, advising the woman to avoid the suspect, Clauson explained.

When the same officers responded to the second call, the woman was bleeding from her mouth, and the door to her apartment appeared to have been forced open, as molding around the door was damaged. Furniture inside the apartment was tipped over, and items were strewn about the floor. Clumps of hair were also found on the floor, Clauson noted.

The woman said that she went downstairs to the suspect’s apartment to retrieve her broken glasses. The apartment was unlocked, and the suspect was asleep. He woke up, however, and was angry. She left his apartment, but he followed, breaking into her apartment. He punched her, threw her onto the floor and dragged her across the floor by her hair. When he finished attacking her, he momentarily passed out before returning to his apartment. The victim called 911 prior to him leaving the apartment, Clauson explained.

Following the victim’s report, officers arrested the suspect at his apartment without incident, Clauson said.

Package theft

A 32-year-old Inver Grove Heights man was arrested on suspicion of theft and financial transaction card fraud after a Bloomington homeowner reported seeing him steal a package.

The suspect is accused of pulling into the driveway of a home on the 10500 block of Louisiana Avenue at noon Feb. 3 and taking a package sitting outside the front door of the house. The homeowner was inside the house at the time and saw the man walking away with the package. The homeowner provided a description of the man and his blue Chevrolet Tahoe, including its license plate number, according to Clauson.

The Bloomington Police Department sent out a vehicle alert to area police departments, and the vehicle was spotted in South St. Paul that afternoon. The vehicle was parked at the time, and in the back seat of the truck were several packages. Bloomington officers responded to the report, and the suspect was tracked down, resulting in his arrest, Clauson explained.

The packages were confirmed to be stolen, and inside the vehicle officers found a TV antenna that was identified as having been stolen in Bloomington the previous day, Clauson noted.

The contents of the stolen packages exceeded $1,000. The package stolen from Louisiana Avenue contained a vehicle side mirror valued at $150, Clauson said.

Following his arrest, the suspect was found to have a credit card and debit card in his possession that were not in his name, she added.

Stolen vehicle

A 40-year-old St. Paul man and a 22-year-old Minneapolis man were arrested after they were pulled over while driving a stolen vehicle.

A patrol officer near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and 78th Street checked the license plate of the duo’s vehicle shortly before midnight Feb. 4. The license plate was reported as stolen and didn’t match the vehicle it was displayed upon, Clauson said.

The officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Interstate 494 and France Avenue. A check of the vehicle’s identification number determined that it had been stolen in New Hope, Clauson noted.

The duo claimed that they thought they were borrowing a rental car from a friend, but were arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle. The St. Paul man was driving, and he was booked for driving after revocation.

Hypodermic needles were found in the driver’s jacket and in the vehicle, resulting in both men being booked for possession of drug paraphernalia. At the Bloomington jail, the Minneapolis man was found to have suspected narcotics in his sock, resulting in his being booked on suspicion of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. The St. Paul man had $430 in counterfeit currency in his underwear, resulting in his being booked on suspicion of possession of counterfeit bills, Clauson explained.