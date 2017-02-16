Richfield Police reports, Feb. 1-7

For Feb. 1-7, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

Feb. 1 – After stopping a vehicle outside Motel 6 around 10:45 a.m., police arrested a man on a warrant, two other men for narcotics possession, and cited a female for possession of drug paraphernalia.

An iPhone 7 Plus, valued at $770, was stolen from a cell phone store on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue, it was reported around 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 – Police arrested a driver whose vehicle was parked in the handicapped parking spot at Motel 6 around 1:15 a.m. The driver did not have a driver’s license and provided a false name to officers.

Police were dispatched to Hennepin County Medical Center around 11:15 a.m. on a report of a possible domestic assault.

A victim of identity theft reported from the 6400 block of Oliver Avenue around 2:45 p.m. that he received a letter from the IRS stating he owed nearly $2,500 in taxes. He believed someone stole his social security number.

A victim of a robbery on the 6300 block of Dupont Avenue reported that she was pushed out of a vehicle and had several items stolen, for an estimated loss of $4,650. She said she was acquainted with the four suspects in the vehicle, one of which implied he had a gun.

Two uncooperative shoplifters had already fled Menards when police arrived around 9:15 p.m. Police did, however, locate one female suspect, arresting her for an outstanding warrant.

Feb. 3 – A victim on the 7400 block of Penn Avenue reported around 1 a.m. that an ex-boyfriend had assaulted him.

Feb. 4 – A driver stopped by police near westbound Interstate 494 and Nicollet Avenue around 1 a.m. was found to be intoxicated and under 21 years old.

Police stopped a vehicle for striking a curb and driving with only parking lights at East 66th Street and First Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

While checking on a disturbance on the east side of Interstate 35W near West 66th Street, officers determined one female party who had been driving was under the influence and arrested the suspect.

Police arrested a driver for third-degree DWI after stopping the vehicle for speeding at West 76th Street and Penn Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Feb. 5 – A burglary victim on the 7600 block of Xerxes Avenue reported around 8 a.m. that someone entered the unsecured home and stole several items, valued at nearly $3,500.

A resident on the 6900 block of Bloomington Avenue reported around 1 p.m. that his son’s vehicle had been stolen from in front of their home. In the car was also a wallet, from which a credit card was used.

Feb. 6 – No incidents listed

Feb. 7 – Police responded to the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue on a report of a robbery around 12:30 a.m. The total loss was $115.

A violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order was reported twice on the 6200 block of Bloomington Avenue, around 2:15 p.m. and then 6 p.m. Police arrested a male on the second visit.