Ordinances – CITY OF EDINA

ORDINANCE NO. 2017-02
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EDINA ORDAINS:
Section 1. The following described fees of Schedule A to Code Section 2-724 are amended to read as follows:
Section 2. The effective date of Section 1 of this Ordinance shall be March 1, 2017.
First Reading: February 7, 2017
Second Reading: Waived
Attest: Debra A. Mangen-City Clerk
James B. Hovland-Mayor
Published in the
Edina Sun Current
February 16, 2017
652447
