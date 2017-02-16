Ordinances – CITY OF EDINA

ORDINANCE NO. 2017-02

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EDINA ORDAINS:

Section 1. The following described fees of Schedule A to Code Section 2-724 are amended to read as follows:

Section 2. The effective date of Section 1 of this Ordinance shall be March 1, 2017.

First Reading: February 7, 2017

Second Reading: Waived

Attest: Debra A. Mangen-City Clerk

James B. Hovland-Mayor

Published in the

Edina Sun Current

February 16, 2017

652447

http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/02/652447-1.pdf