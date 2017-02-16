Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF RICHFIELD

Public Hearing Notice
REGARDING: A proposal concerning a noise variance application, pursuant to Section 930.35 of Richfield City Code, for Metropolitan Council Environmental Services construction work from March 13, 2017 to August 4, 2017.
WHEN: Tuesday, February 28, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Richfield City Hall Council Chambers, 6700 Portland Ave South
QUESTIONS: Call Michael Petersen, Utility Engineer, 612-861-9798
HOW TO COMMENT: Attend the hearing and you will be heard or submit written comments.
ELIZABETH VANHOOSE
City Clerk
AUXILIARY AIDS FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS MUST BE MADE AT LEAST 96 HOURS IN ADVANCE TO THE CITY CLERK AT 612-861-9738.
Published in the
Richfield Sun Current
February 16, 2017
652587